SA drug mule has released 110 drug bullets so far – the highest in 8 years

She is expected to make her first court appearance on Tuesday.

The alleged 21-year-old South African drug mule has so far expelled 110 drug bullets since her arrest on Sunday morning.

According to the national spokesperson for the SAPS, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, statistics from SAPS OR Tambo revealed that this is the highest number of drug bullets discovered in eight years.

The young woman was arrested during a joint operation between SAPS and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs at the airport.

She was profiled and intercepted upon her arrival on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, just before 9 am.

“She was taken to a local hospital, where an X-ray confirmed that she had foreign objects in her stomach,” Mathe said on Sunday.

At the time of the announcement of her arrest, she had already expelled a number of bullets from her body. She was held in police custody, where authorities were closely monitoring the release of further drug bullets.

On Monday evening, Mathe reported that the drug mule had expelled more than 110 drug bullets, suspected to contain cocaine.

“SAPS at OR Tambo International Airport say this is more than the average number of drug bullets typically carried by intercepted drug mules at the airport,” said Mathe.

“Police are urging people not to go to extreme lengths to risk their lives as this exercise can turn fatal. Police are also concerned on the involvement of young women in this type of criminality.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Drug mule arrests

Police revealed that this is the eleventh drug mule to be arrested at OR Tambo in the past two months.

Over the last month, SAPS, along with SARS Customs, Immigration and the Border Management Authority (BMA) at ORTIA, have been intercepting drug traffickers on a weekly basis.

On Sunday, 22 September 2024, a 30-year-old Namibian drug mule was arrested after arriving from São Paulo. She was also taken for a medical examination and expelled over 60 drug bullets.

She has already appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on charges of drug dealing.

On Friday, 13 September 2024, a Nigerian drug mule was arrested after being found in possession of cocaine concealed in aircraft headphones. He had also just landed from São Paulo.

He has since appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drug dealing.

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, commended the vigilance of SARS and SAPS members at the airport.

“Our men and women in blue, working closely with SARS Customs and various stakeholders, continue to assert the authority of the state at all our ports of entry,” said Masemola.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our members and urge them to do more to squeeze the space for criminals. Drug traffickers are feeling the heat, and there is nowhere to hide.”