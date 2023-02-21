SA’s dumbest criminal? – Man arrested for prosecutor bribe after getting bail for bribing cop

Citizen Reporter

A daring suspect, who had previously been released on bail for attempting to bribe a police officer, was again arrested for the very same offence, this time trying to bribe a public prosecutor in Bloemfontein.

The incident occurred on Monday, 20 February 2023, when the suspect approached a prosecutor and asked them to make a case against them “go away”.

The suspect was initially facing charges of corruption and was previously released on bail after being arrested for handing money to a police official in an attempt to get a detained friend released.

Following the prosecutor’s report of the bribe attempt, an operation was launched, and the suspect was arrested for the second time after he was caught paying a bribe to the prosecutor. The 40-year-old accused has been detained and is set to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

Three officers arrested

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three police officers were convicted of corruption on Monday, 20 February 2023, by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The officers were charged after they demanded a bribe from a suspect who was found with drugs in his vehicle.

The police officers stopped the suspect at a roadblock. After searching his vehicle, they found drugs and placed the suspect under arrest.

However, on the way to the police station, the members offered to release him if he paid a R5 000 bribe.

The suspect agreed but did not have R5 000 on him. He gave the officers R3 000.

The police officers were charged with corruption after information about the incident was leaked to other officials.

On Monday, 20 February 2023, the trio was found guilty on the charges of corruption. They will be expected back in court on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 for sentencing.

