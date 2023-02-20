Former Nelspruit police officer sentenced to life for murder of wife

Citizen Reporter

A former police officer, Mugiyo Ulrich Mabunda, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife, Tebogo Dikeledi Auspicious Mabunda (Matsane), in their Stonehenge home in Nelspruit in May 2020.

Police officer found guilty

The sentencing was carried out by the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela on Friday, 17 February 2023.

The court heard how Mugiyo had returned home from work and asked to speak with his wife. He then shot her and subsequently wounded himself. The 39-year-old Tebogo was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Mugiyo was taken to the hospital under police guard.

The married couple had three children.

ALSO READ: Northern Cape cop kills wife then commits suicide, ‘lover’ in hospital

The Provincial Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, welcomed the life sentence.

“We are calling on men to refrain from using violence to resolve domestic issues. Let us remember that the greatest losers in this case were the three children,” she said.

Three officers convicted for corruption

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three more police officers were convicted by South African courts for corruption.

Police Sergeants, Johannes Tebogo Mpete (37), Matsobane Victor Kwanaite (38) and Lesiba Richard Mapela (40), were convicted in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The trio, who were on duty on 14 February 2016, stopped a motorist and found drugs in the vehicle during a search. The motorist was subsequently arrested. However, on the way to the police station, the officers allegedly offered to release the suspect in exchange for a bribe of R5 000. The victim was only able to provide R3 000, and was released.

ALSO READ: Off-duty Western Cape policeman kills wife, then himself

Police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said that a case docket was registered and fully investigated before being sent to the Senior Public Prosecutor for a decision. “On 9 March 2021, the court issued summons for the police officers, who have now been found guilty of corruption,” he said.

The three sergeants are expected to return to court on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 for sentencing.