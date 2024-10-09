SA man’s brutal death: Expat dies after alleged assault by boxer outside NZ nightspot

A South African man who emigrated to New Zealand earlier this year, was critically injured in a brutal assault over the weekend in Wellington.

Saffa Luke Wilson was assaulted outside the old Reading Cinema building, in Wellington. Picture: Tom Ackroyd/ Wikimedia Commons

In a tragic attack that hits close to home for South Africans, a 21-year-old expat fell victim to a vicious assault in the early hours of Sunday morning on Courtenay Place in central Wellington.

Fighting for his life, the critically injured young South African, identified as Luke Wilson, was rushed to the hospital, where he died after his life support was withdrawn overnight on Tuesday, 8 October.

Boxer arrested for fatal assault of SA man

According to a New Zealand Herald report, a 29-year-old boxer was arrested on Monday and charged for the now-fatal assault at the Wellington District Court.

The accused has been released on bail and is due to reappear in court on 21 October.

Homicide inquiry: Life support withdrawn

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch, from the Wellington Criminal Investigations Branch, confirmed that the assault investigation has now become a homicide inquiry.

“The victim of the Sunday morning assault, 21-year-old Luke Smith, died in hospital today [8 October] surrounded by family after his life support was withdrawn overnight,” Leitch said in a statement.

ALSO READ: ‘Bloody love triangle’? Victim of brutal Klerksdorp parking lot assault dies

A post-mortem is expected to take place on Wednesday, 9 October, “after which Luke’s family are planning to return him to South Africa for his funeral”.

Assault victim emigrated with parents from SA earlier this year

Luke and his parents had emigrated to New Zealand from South Africa earlier this year and settled in Upper Hutt.

Police said they were working around the clock to determine exactly what transpired.

“Luke was assaulted about 3.15am on Sunday at the bus stop outside the old Reading Cinema building.

“Investigators are continuing to comb through evidence and we need to speak to anyone who saw the incident to contact us.”

NOW READ: ‘I am not okay’: Victim’s horror account of VIP blue light assault