‘Bloody love triangle’? Victim of brutal Klerksdorp parking lot assault dies

Hilton Pretorius, who suffered severe brain injuries and was in a coma after the vicious Klerksdorp assault, died in hospital this morning.

Hilton Pretorius, insert, died on Wednesday morning in the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital where he was in ICU in a coma following a vicious assault in a Klerksdorp parking lot. Photos: Twitter/ Back-a-Buddy

Despite being described by his employer as a someone who is “not a mad mercenary running around slitting throats and moering people”, Wernich Botha now faces a murder charge after one of the men whom he allegedly assaulted in a Klerksdorp parking lot, has died.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh confirmed the passing of the 32-year-old Hilton Pretorius at the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Klerksdorp parking lot assault victim dies

Pretorius was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after the attack left him with a cracked skull and bleeding on the brain.

The second victim of the assault, Klerksdorp businessman PW Roos, was allegedly knocked unconscious by Botha when he tried to intervene.

His lawyer, Andre van Aswegen, told News24 he suffered a concussion and had to receive 17 stitches to the back of his head. His shoulder was also dislocated due to the fall.

From attempted murder and assault to murder charge

Botha, 33, handed himself over to the police after the horrific assault which took place on Sunday, 3 September in the parking lot of the Doringkruin Spar shopping centre.

He appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 11 September where he was released on R2,000 bail.

Botha, who was initially arrested for attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, will now faces a murder charge, said Myburgh.

Wernich Botha faces a murder charge after the death of one of the men he allegedly assaulted in a Klerksdorp parking lot, has died. Photo: Facebook Wernich Botha

Fatal love triangle? Brutal assault captured on video

Video footage of the shock incident – which insiders told Netwerk24 was allegedly triggered by a love triangle between Botha, his girlfriend and Pretorius – has been widely circulated on social media.

In one video, a woman with red hair identified as Botha’s girlfriend Natasha Fischer in various media reports, is seen running towards a blue Toyota Land Cruiser.

A man dressed in black, who has since been identified as Botha, exits the vehicle before he purposefully walks up to another man, Pretorius.

He knocks Pretorius with a forceful blow who falls to the ground where he lies unconscious and bleeding profusely from the head and face.

In a second video, a group of men tend to Pretorius while – in a bizarre twist – Botha also tries to assist by placing him in the recovery position.

Roos is seen standing behind Botha, and a scuffle breaks out between some of the men and Botha before he also punches Roos, who falls to the ground unconscious.

‘I am an emotional wreck’

After the assault, Fischer, who was previously in a relationship with Pretorius, told Rapport she only recently started dating Botha.

Hilton Pretorius and Natasha Fischer. Photo: Facebook

According to Fischer, prior to the incident, she and Botha were at a pub [Cadillac’s] in the shopping centre when Pretorius arrived with a friend.

The 28-year-old divorcee, who confessed the incident had rendered her an “emotional wreck”, said Botha was actually a “wonderful person” and the “complete opposite” of the man whose brutal public display of violence had claimed the life of a young father.

‘Not a mad mercenary’

Botha works as a maintenance manager at a secure camp for foreign nationals in Mogadishu, Somalia. He Botha would stay there for three months and then return home for several weeks.

Anna Maria Horn, his boss at the company which acts as a security outfit at the various camps, echoed Fischer’s take on Botha.

“I’ve known him since he was a laaitie,” she told News24. “He is not a mad mercenary running around slitting throats and moering people.”

The matter has been postponed until 19 October when Botha is set to appear in court again.

