SANDF recover three stolen cars near Mozambican border

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has recovered three stolen vehicles near the Mozambique border.

The vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner SUV and two Toyota bakkies were recovered on Saturday, 28 January 2023 at Steenbook Trust, outside Komatipoort.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the vehicles were possibly left abandoned by the suspects.

Vehicles recovered

Mohlala said police received a tip-off about the vehicles that were about to be taken over the border into Mozambique.

“Preliminary investigation has since revealed that the single Cab bakkie (Legend 50) was reportedly stolen this month (January 2023) in Alberton, in the Gauteng Province. Meanwhile the Toyota Fortuner was also reportedly stolen this month (January 2023) in Mothotlung in the North-West Province during a hijacking incident.”

“When zooming into the recovered Toyota Club Cab bakkie (Legend 50), police discovered that the car was reportedly stolen in a theft case in Springs, Gauteng Province this month (January 2023),” he said.

No arrests

Mohlala added that no one has been arrested.

“Police will continue to look for the suspects and urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.”

SANDF commended

The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended members of the SANDF for recovering the three vehicles.

Manamela said the “tone” set by SANDF members never shifted their responsibility.

“They acted accordingly in displaying their broader understanding and individual roles played by various law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.”

“The cry by South Africans with regard to theft, hijacking and robbery of cars destined to neighbouring countries has been heard and the state agencies are working collaboratively to address this challenge hence this success” said the General.

Car smuggling between South Africa and Mozambique has become a major concern.

