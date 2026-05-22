Two Ethiopians arrested after police rescue five kidnapped fellow citizens from spaza shop

The victims were found seated on the floor, half-naked and visibly distressed.

Police have dismantled a kidnapping syndicate, which led to the successful rescue of five kidnapped foreign nationals and the arrest of two suspects in Limpopo.

The intelligence-driven operation was conducted in the Levubu policing area in the Vhembe District on Thursday.

Intelligence operation

The operation was initiated following a kidnapping case opened by a foreign male national residing in Giyani, Mopani District, on Tuesday, 07 May 2026. The complainant reported receiving calls from unknown suspects demanding a ransom for his brother’s release.

“Acting on gathered intelligence, members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit followed up on critical leads, culminating in an operation conducted on Saturday, 16 May 2026, at approximately 08:00, at Valdezia Mambedi Village under the Levubu policing precinct,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Upon arrival at a local spaza shop identified during investigations, police found two foreign male suspects on the premises and immediately conducted a search. During the search, illicit cigarettes, cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of money, including coins stored in plastic bags, were seized.”

Rescue

Ledwaba said further inspection led to the discovery of five foreign male victims, aged between 18 and 24, locked inside a room.

“The victims were found seated on the floor, half-naked, and visibly distressed.”

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the victims had allegedly been kidnapped separately in the Giyani area, where they were reportedly forced into a truck and transported to the location where they were held captive for approximately twelve days.

“The victims informed police that they were kept under guard, fed only bread, and repeatedly assaulted by their captors, who allegedly pressured their family members to pay a ransom for their release.

“Two Ethiopian nationals, Misganu Gethchwe (24) and Teshal Tumebo (20), were arrested in connection with the incident. Two additional suspects linked to the alleged syndicate remain at large, and police are actively pursuing leads to secure their arrest,” Ledwaba said.

Court

The arrested suspects appeared before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping and before the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on charges related to the possession of illicit cigarettes and money laundering on Monday, 18 May 2026.

They were remanded in custody and are expected to appear again in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 May 2026, and in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 25 May 2026.

Team praised

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the members for their dedication and professionalism in dismantling an alleged criminal syndicate targeting vulnerable foreign nationals through kidnapping and extortion.

“We are committed to protecting all persons within our borders, regardless of nationality. We will continue to intensify efforts against alleged criminal syndicates involved in kidnapping, extortion, and human rights abuses.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to those engaged in such heinous criminal activities that the law will catch up with them, and they will face the full might of justice,” said Hadebe.

Police investigations are ongoing.