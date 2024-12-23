‘Major breakthrough’: Two arrested for botched hit on Sars advocate investigating MaMkhize

Coreth Naudé was gunned down while wrapped up in a tax inquiry into Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's business empire.

Senior advocate Coreth Naudé, bottom left, and her vehicle following an assassination attempt on 18 July. Right: Controversial Durban businesswoman Shauwn ‘MaMkhize; Mkhize. Pictures: X/ @Constitution_94 and Instagram/ MaMkhize

The two suspects in the shock attempted murder case of senior advocate Coreth Naudé – who was involved in a tax inquiry of Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize – were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 December.

The KwaZulu-Natal police lauded the two men’s arrest in Cape Town last week as a “major breakthrough”.

The suspects – aged 28 and 29 – were nabbed in Mitchells Plain and Milnerton respectively on Tuesday 17 December following an intelligence-driven operation.

Advocate gunned down during Sars probe of Shauwn Mkhize

Naudé was gunned down in a botched hit outside a hotel near the Gateway Theatre of Shopping mall, in Durban North, on 18 July.

“On the day, Advocate Naude was driving into the hotel when she was ambushed by two armed men who opened fire on her,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.

“The advocate managed to drive inside the hotel, where she received emergency medical attention before she was rushed to hospital. The suspects fled from the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla.”

According to Netshiunda, the case was assigned to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit, which hit the ground running in search of clues and possible leads.

High-profile tax evasion cases: Sars swoops on MaMkhize’s La Lucia mansion

Naudé, who was shot three times in the upper body and face, was in Durban to investigate several high-profile tax evasion cases.

Among these featured that of controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize who has been on and off the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) radar for several years.

The flamboyant socialite and reality TV star has recently been in the spotlight after Sars officials and the police raided the construction magnate’s luxury mansion in La Lucia on 26 November.

Mkhize reportedly owes Sars a staggering R37 million in unpaid taxes.

Fast and furious fleet and firearms…

A Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, a Ferrari, a Maserati and a Rolls-Royce Ghost were among the cars, worth about R22 million, that were seized.

In a shocking twist, found more than 40 firearms, along with documents, in a safe. Six other firearms were found hidden in another part of the Royal AM soccer club owner’s house.

According to City Press, the guns belong to a taxi boss who used to be a former presidential protection services police officer who now reportedly provides security services for Mkhize.

MaMkhize raid ‘significant step’ – Sars

Commenting on the search-and-seizure, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the operation was part of a broader strategy to combat tax evasion and criminal activity that undermines the country’s economy.

“This is a significant step in ensuring that taxpayers who wilfully engage in criminal activity are held accountable,” Kieswetter said.

Curator of tax case assassinated

According to News24, the attempted assassination on Naudé followed 488 days after the double murder of Cloete Murray and his son, Thomas.

Murray Sr and Naudé worked together for years on the tax inquiry and preservation of Mkhize’ s business empire, with Murray Sr acting as court-appointed curator.