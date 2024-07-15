Sassa debunks R1000 food parcel scam

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has recently issued a warning to the public about a fraudulent scheme circulating on social media.

The scam claims that individuals can apply for R1000 food vouchers, but Sassa has confirmed that this information is entirely false.

In a tweet, Sassa stated, “Please note that the below information is false and does NOT come from Sassa.”

The agency clarified that the poster circulating online is a fake and urged people not to fall prey to the scam.

Scammers often use such tactics to lure victims into divulging personal information, which can lead to identity theft and financial fraud.

It is essential to remain vigilant and verify information through official channels before sharing personal details or sending money.

Sassa has assured the public on multiple occasions that it will never request personal information or payment via social media or text messages.

The agency’s official communication channels are available on its website and social media platforms.

The public is advised to be cautious and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Sassa R350 grant and job-seeking scams

The scam above is not the first that Sassa has warned the public about.

In May this year, the agency warned beneficiaries and job seekers against falling victim to online scams.

This was subsequent to various unauthorised websites posing as the agency and promising jobs.

“Sassa warns the public against the below fake information which does not come from Sassa . All Sassa vacancies are advertised on national newspapers or the agency’s website,” the agency said in a social media post at the time.

Furthermore, Sassa also cautioned R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant recipients against checking their grant statuses on bogus digital platforms, as this poses a risk to their personal information.

“It is essential to note that there is only one official website in which beneficiaries can safely check their unemployment grant to avoid potential scams.

Platforms to use for Sassa SRD grant

To ensure eligibility, Sassa conducts rigorous verification checks each month. Once complete, recipients can check their approval status on the official website using their ID and cellphone numbers.

Here is a step-by-step guide to checking your grant status:

First, visit the SASSA SRD status website to find the SRD status check section. Follow the prompts to provide your ID number, along with the cell phone number provided upon submitting the grant application. At this point, the recipient can check the progress of their grant by doing a Sassa status check. An additional security measure may be added by Sassa in the form of a status pin. To access the final results, the recipient must enter the number reported in the Sassa status pin.

“Recipients must be aware that Sassa will only contact them through the contact number provided during the grant application. Furthermore, applicants whose SRD grants have been declined are given the opportunity to appeal the decision,” the agency added.

There is no closing date for the SRD grant applications.

