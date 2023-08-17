Security officer caught on camera allegedly breaking into prosecutor’s office

He has been released on a warning.

The Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against Kgangetsile Motsumi to 12 September, for further investigations.

Motsumi, a 50-year-old security officer at the Klerksdorp Court building, was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday, after he allegedly broke into the office of a senior prosecutor. He is facing charges of housebreaking and theft.

“His court appearance emanates from an incident that occurred on Sunday, 23 July 2023, wherein he entered the office of a senior prosecutor using a key. Before this break-in, the prosecutor had suspicions of unregulated entries in her office, when she was not around,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

“She then installed a camera and linked it to her phone for security purposes. On the day of the incident, she went to her office to collect her gown, and when she entered her office she realised that the camera was unplugged.

“When she got to where she was travelling to on the same day, she checked the recorded footage on the camera and saw Motsumi going through her drawers and documents. He proceeded to take coffee and sugar and later realised that the camera was recording him. He quickly turned it off and left the office.”

According to Mamothame, although other officials at the court building have complained about their items going missing in their office, the incidents have not yet been linked to Motsumi.

Security guard in bribery scandal

In another incident, a private security guard at the Soshanguve Labour Centre was busted for attempting to extort a bribe from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner, Teboho Maruping.

Maruping opened a criminal case against the guard, who had asked him for R400 in order to expedite a benefit claim.

According to UIF spokesperson Trevor Hattingh, Maruping had visited the centre disguised as an ordinary citizen to oversee the challenges that customers encounter.

He also wanted to gain first-hand experience of the services given to the customers in the area in order to improve service delivery.

When Maruping arrived at the centre the guard – who did not know who he was – allegedly told him the centre was done capturing claims for the rest of the year.

She then offered to arrange for an employee at the centre to assist him, if he paid R400.

Maruping registered the criminal case at the Soshanguve Police Station on the same day.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Phooko