WATCH: Security guard, suspect killed during failed CIT heist in Gqeberha

The attempted heist took place at a KFC outlet on Monday.

A Fidelity security guard and a suspect have been killed during a failed cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

It is understood the attempted heist took place at a KFC outlet on Monday.

The Gqeberha Serious Organised Investigation of the Hawks, in joint efforts with other law enforcement agencies, arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with the crime.

Watch the scene of the CIT heist in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape

Gun battle

Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said they are searching for the suspect’s accomplices.

“The Fidelity security guards entered Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) at Commercial Road, Gqeberha, to collect cash when they were allegedly ambushed by unknown armed suspects.

“During the incident, a shootout ensued between security guards and the suspects.

“One suspect was fatally wounded and a security guard succumbed to a bullet wound.

“The joint police team apprehended one suspect at the scene, while others fled. No cash and firearms were reportedly taken,” Mhlakuvana said.

Investigations

Mhlakuvana said investigations are continuing.

“Anyone with information that can assist in tracing the remaining suspects should contact the nearest police station on 0800 10111.”

The arrested suspect is expected to make his first court appearance before the New Bright Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks Brigadier Fernando Luis appealed to the public to assist with any information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of all the criminals involved.

Foiled CIT heist

Earlier this month, three suspects were killed during a shootout as police and private security officers foiled a CIT heist in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said three other suspects were arrested.

Officers also recovered two rifles, a pistol and magazines loaded with “scores of ammunition”.

Masondo said Crime Intelligence members received information about a group of suspects planning to commit a CIT robbery and were meeting at a “safe house” in Kwa-Thema.

He added that two Toyota Hilux bakkies used by the suspects during the attempted CIT heist were seized.

