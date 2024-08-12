‘They’re chasing sardines’ – Stepfather says Moroadi Cholota was just Magashule’s PA

Cholota's bail application will be heard in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 12 August. Picture: X / @AphumeleleMdla2

The former personal assistant of Ace Magashule, Moroadi Cholota, will remain in custody overnight after her case was postponed until Tuesday for a bail application.

Cholota made her first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

She is facing fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges linked to the Free State asbestos scandal.

Defence unhappy with the postponement

During proceedings, the state requested a postponement, much to the dissatisfaction of the defence.

Her legal representative, Advocate Loyiso Makapela argued that Cholota must not spend another day in jail, as her co-accused have not spent a day behind bars.

“The case law is repeated with examples of the Constitutional Court [ConCourt] time-and-time-again, insisting that a person cannot be detained arbitrarily without just cause.

“To detain her for a single night longer than she should… simply does not stand,” Makapela said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cholota’s stepfather Happy Tilotsane claimed there was unfair treatment towards her because she backtracked on becoming a state witness.

“Justice must be served but in this case, it has been said for several years now there is no case against the accused. She was just a PA.

“I don’t understand how the big fishes are jumping out of the water but we are chasing sardines. There is no case against her,” Tilotsane told broadcaster eNCA.

Cholota extradition

Cholota was extradited to South Africa from the United States (US) last Thursday.

She landed at the OR Tambo International Airport under the escort of law enforcement and was subsequently handed to the Hawks.

After spending a night at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria, the former Free State Premier’s personal assistant was transported to Bloemfontein on Friday.

Cholota was sought in connection with an R255 million contract awarded in 2014 to the Diamond Hill Trading and Blackhead Consulting joint venture by the Free State Department of Human Settlements.

The contract was intended for the removal of harmful asbestos from homes in the province.

It is alleged that government officials in the Free State received R27 million in bribes related to this tender.

Magashule and his co-accused, including former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, face fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) charges.

The trial will run from 15 April to 23 June 2025 in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.