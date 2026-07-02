North West municipal manager survives shooting while driving towards Hartbeespoort

The victim sustained gunshot wound while driving, but remained conscious as he drove himself to safety.

Police in the North West are investigating the attempted murder of a municipal official.

Madibeng municipal manager Quiet Kgatla was shot on Wednesday evening, with authorities confirming on Thursday morning that he was in hospital in a stable condition.

No suspects have yet been identified, with police urging the public to assist with any information that could aid their investigation.

Hartbeespoort shooting

Kgatla was travelling on the R511 towards Hartbeespoort at roughly 6pm when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

Police state that two male occupants of a charcoal-coloured VW Polo TSI overtook Kgatla and shot multiple rounds at his vehicle before speeding off.

The 42-year-old sustained wounds to his leg and arm and remained conscious as he drove himself to petrol station in Zilkaatsnek.

“Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“At this stage, the motive for the attack remains unknown and forms part of the ongoing police investigation,” North West police confirmed.

Madibeng municipal issues

Kgatla was appointed municipal manager in November 2024 before being suspended in January 2025.

He was reinstated in June 2025 by the Pretoria High Court, but the municipality continued to face service delivery challenges.

As of Kgatla’s reinstatement, the municipality owed roughly R1.5 billion to Eskom and more than R800 million to its bulk water supplier.

The ANC in April recalled Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane, who along with Kgatla were linked to forensic report detailing a host of financial mismanagement issues.

“A forensic report commissioned by North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Saliva Molapisi, reveals serious irregularities, including unlawful appointments, irregular procurement, duplicated payments and wasteful expenditure,” Masego Kodisang, ActionSA member of the North West legislature, stated.