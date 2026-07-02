At least 16 people killed in horror bus crash in Western Cape

Police said that out of the 16 fatalities, three were children.

A bus accident has claimed the lives of at least 16 people on the N1 near Touws River in the Western Cape.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), emergency team members responded to the fatal bus crash at around 00:45 on Thursday morning.

15 lives lost

Based on the preliminary information provided, the bus was transporting 78 passengers from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape when it overturned, claiming the lives of 16 passengers, who were declared deceased on the scene.

Among them were seven adult males, five adult females and three children.

Investigations

Meanwhile, several other passengers sustained injuries of varying severity and were transported to nearby medical facilities to receive treatment.

Saps noted that the circumstances are under investigation.

This is a developing story