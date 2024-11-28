Sergeant’s justice crusade: 12 life sentences, 500+ years for perpetrators

'Don’t be afraid to speak up. Together, we can create a safer society.'

Sergeant Pule Morake (47) is a member of the Wolmaransstad Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. Picture: Supplied

The South African Police Service (Saps) is marking this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence by showcasing the dedication of its officers who tirelessly fight for justice for women, children, and vulnerable groups.

Sergeant Pule Morake (47) is a member of the Wolmaransstad Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS). Since joining the unit in 2010, Morake has achieved an impressive record, securing 12 life sentences and over 500 years of combined prison terms for perpetrators of sexual violence.

Morake ensures 11 life sentences and 363 years for terror reign

One of his recent successes involved Johannes Ontsheketse Tshabile, who terrorised young girls and women in Wolmaransstad. Tshabile, wearing a balaclava, would drag his victims into the field, assault them at knifepoint, and rob them.

Through meticulous investigation and DNA evidence, Morake built a solid case that led to Tshabile being found guilty on 65 charges, including rape, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. On 21 February Tshabile was sentenced to 11 life terms and an additional 363 years in prison.

Morake urges victims of gender-based violence to come forward and report crimes to their nearest police station.

“Don’t be afraid to speak up. Together, we can create a safer society. My mission is to ensure victims of sexual crimes find justice and closure in court,” he said.

NOW READ: Activists call for more focus on gender-based violence and femicide