Seven arrested for allegedly killing man who broke into tavern

Police have urged community members not to engage in vigilante killings but trust officers to handle criminal cases.

A small group of community members are due in court on murder charges after an alleged mob justice incident.

Two men are believed to have broken into a tavern near Emalahleni, prompting a fightback from a staff member and accomplices.

Police reported that the men were brought back to the tavern, where they were beaten and tortured by the suspects.

Assault with boiling water

Having allegedly broken into the tavern together, the two victims were tracked and accosted by a mob in separate incidents on 11 and 12 October.

The first to be subjected to the group’s anger was a 29-year-old who was beaten with multiple objects and boiling water poured over his body.

The man is still treating his injuries after he was released by the mob when one man convinced another to end the punishment.

The second alleged thief was caught the following day and treated similarly.

“He was released after his child intervened and was taken to hospital by a family member. He later succumbed to his injuries,” confirmed Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

Kidnapping, assault and murder charges

After interviewing the first victim in hospital, police traced and arrested the seven suspects.

The men arrested were aged between 28 and 43 years old.

”All seven suspects are expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, Wednesday 16 October 2024, for murder, assault and kidnapping,” stated Captain Nkosi.

“Police cannot rule out possibilities of effecting more arrests pending further investigation,” he added.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi urged the community not to take the law into their own hands, but to trust the police to handle cases of criminality.