State says all victims had headshot wounds as Mpumalanga tavern shooting accused cries self-defence

Nkosi insisted that he acted in self-defence during the incident.

One of the two men accused of killing nine people in a tavern shooting in Mpumalanga has maintained his innocence.

Bongani Patrick Nkosi and Mduduzi Khehla Lubisi appeared before the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court outside Mbombela on Wednesday to apply for bail.

The duo had previously abandoned their bail applications following the death of the ninth victim.

Nkosi was arrested on 12 January, a day after six people were gunned down outside a liquor outlet in Pienaar.

ALSO READ: ‘Perpetrators must rot in jail,’ says MEC as man arrested after mass shooting in Mpumalanga

Three more victims later died in hospital.

At the time of his arrest, police found a firearm and 13 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Lubisi was arrested two days later, on 14 January, with authorities recovering three pistols from him.

The suspects face nine counts of murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Mpumalanga tavern shooting suspect seeks bail

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Nkosi submitted an affidavit — read in court by his lawyer — stating why he should be granted bail.

He argued before Magistrate Nandi Mhlanga that he had no pending cases and that his only prior conviction was for drunken driving.

Nkosi insisted that he acted in self-defence during the incident.

“The other guys proceeded to fire gunshots until the firearms were aimed. Moreover, they went on to reload their firearms and proceeded again to fire gunshots until the firearm was empty.

READ MORE: Mass shootings now ‘norm’ in SA

“They went again to reload for the second time. And then started firing gunshots again, randomly, pointing anywhere and all sides until it was aimed, and people started to shout for help,” he said.

“Therefore, as a result of this imminent danger towards me and those around me, I then responded in self-defence to protect myself and those who were shouting for help at the sea tavern by taking out my gun, also firing towards the attackers behind,” the suspect further explained.

Nkosi told the court that he was unaware of how many people had died at the scene.

“It only came to my attention when I was informed of the charges against me.”

The state’s case

The state, however, opposed Nkosi’s bail application, arguing that the murders were premeditated.

The investigating officer testified that he was on standby when the shooting occurred and arrived at the scene to find six people already dead, all with headshot wounds.

“All those people were shot on the head,” he told the court.

It was previously revealed in court that Lubisi has a prior conviction for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

In 2017, he was reportedly sentenced to five months in prison or given the option of paying a R5 000 fine.

Police findings on Mpumalanga tavern shooting

Acting Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi previously provided details about the incident.

According to Mkhwanazi, the victims were travelling in two VW Polos and arrived at the tavern on the night of Friday, 10 January.

A man in one of the vehicles allegedly fired shots into the air before leaving.

The group later returned in the early hours of Saturday, 11 January, with the same man continuing to fire into the air.

At that moment, two suspects allegedly emerged and began shooting, killing six people — three in each car.

Meanwhile, authorities ordered the tavern owner to shut down operations for 30 days for violating permitted trading hours under the Mpumalanga Liquor Licensing Act.

The owner also received a fine.

NOW READ: Man sentenced to life for deadly Kagiso tavern shooting