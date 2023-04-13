Seven arrested for murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin

By Siphumelele Khumalo

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of retired journalist, Jeremy Gordin.

He was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 31 March and was found lying on the floor.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said detectives from Gauteng Province, Johannesburg East Trio team and Parkview as well as private security companies operationalised intelligence information which led to the arrest of seven suspects aged between 33 and 42 years.

Arrests

“The first suspect was arrested on 12 April 2023 while driving the deceased stolen motor vehicle in Auckland Park. Further investigations led to the arrest of six more suspects later during that day.

“All suspects are foreign nationals and are expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrates’ soon on charges of murder, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlincesed firearm,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Police investigations are still underway.

Biography

He was the Director of the Justice Project at Wits University as well as a regular columnist for Politicsweb.

Gordin was born in Pretoria 1952 and studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel and UNISA. He went on to become a three time recipient of the Mondi Shanduka South African Journalist of the Year, in 2003, 2004 and 2007.

He was also a former associate editor of the Sunday Independent as well as a former editor of the Daily Sun and was an author who co-authored two investigative journalism books, The Infernal Tower and A Long Night’s Damage.

He was well known for writing a best-selling biography of former President Jacob Zuma, among other works of non-fiction and poetry.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

