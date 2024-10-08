Seven Gauteng police officers get bail, seven more nabbed for extortion in Western Cape

Photo for illustration. Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Protea Magistrate’s Court has granted bail of R3,000 each to seven police officers from the Diepkloof SAPS.

The police officers appeared on Monday on charges of murder, torture, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, housebreaking and theft.

Sergeant Phillip Machaba, 41, Constable Josephine Baloyi, 31, Constable Thobani Mkhwanazi, 30, Constable Thulani Hlatshwayo, 36, Constable Tshepo Chokoe, 36, Constable Andile Keto, 33, and Constable Tulalethu Madwantsi, 36, were arrested last week by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for an incident that occurred on 20 January 2023.

On that day, the group allegedly received information about a person dealing in drugs at a house on Martinus Smuts Drive, Diepkloof, and they went to the location.

They found Nkosinathi Dlamini and Simphiwe Dlamini at the gate and allegedly assaulted them, according to IPID.

Six police officers then proceeded into the house while one officer stood guard at the gate.

Inside, they found Sfiso Dlamini, 41, and allegedly assaulted him severely. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The police officers allegedly stole R2,000 found in the house.

“The senior prosecutor’s decision was that all seven police officers allegedly involved in the incident should be charged with murder, torture, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and housebreaking and theft,” said Ipid.

The case against the police officers has been postponed to 01 November 2024 for the officers to be provided with the indictment.

Seven police officers nabbed for extortion

Seven more police officers are expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for alleged extortion.

The seven members, attached to Public Order Police, were arrested on Sunday in connection with allegations that they extorted two shops owned by Chinese nationals in Milnerton.

It is alleged that the members, accompanied by a suspect in civilian clothes, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the two shops as protection money, said Colonel André Traut.

“After the incident was reported to police, members of the Anti-Corruption Unit and Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit detectives acted swiftly and apprehended the suspects last night in Milnerton while they were on duty,” said Traut.

“As the investigation unfolds, leads are being pursued to identify more suspects who could also be arrested.”

The seven police officials, aged between 24 and 43, are expected to make their court appearance on Wednesday.

Re-enlistment of former officers

Meanwhile, the SAPS has embarked on a recruitment drive to re-enlist former police officers who left the service in good standing. This initiative aims to boost its detective capacity amid a shortage.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, SAPS re-enlisted more than 200 former police officers who are now serving as detectives.

Successful candidates will be appointed to the ranks they previously held, specifically for the ranks of Constable, Sergeant, and Warrant Officer. The positions are available only to former members who held the ranks of Constable, Sergeant and Warrant Officer.

This drive aims to increase boots on the ground to assist in the investigation of cases and the management of dockets.

Earlier this year, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had referred more than 1.8 million case dockets back to the SAPS for further investigation since 2018.

Detectives leaving SAPS

In August, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu revealed in a parliamentary response that between 1 October 2023 and 19 July 2024, 527 detectives voluntarily left the SAPS.

While the minister could not disclose the reasons for the resignations, as the SAPS has not asked former employees, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously said that elite Special Task Force members often leave the SAPS for private security companies.

At that time, the minister said that the number of detectives employed by the SAPS stood at 22,413, which is about 5,000 more than in September last year when senior management told the Portfolio Committee on Police that there were approximately 17,000 detectives responsible for the entire South African population.

KZN has the highest number of vacancies at 1,629, followed by the Western Cape with 1,555 vacancies. The Eastern Cape has 1,465 vacancies.