Seven jailed for 15 years over R700k cable theft

While the sentences total 25 years for each accused, they will run concurrently.

Queenstown Regional Court handed down. sentences to seven foreign nationals for charges related to damage to essential infrastructure, theft, and contravention of the immigration act. Photo: iStock

The Queenstown Regional Court in the Eastern Cape has jailed seven foreign nationals for damage to essential infrastructure, theft, and contravention of the immigration act.

Borca Nergio (34), Casper Una (42), Ernest Mulima (25), Donald Msindisi (34), Nandos Khoza (26), Zakeya Maguana (37), and Donald Ubise (26) were sentenced to an effective 15 years behind bars after the white bakkie they were travelling in last year was nabbed with stolen copper cables valued at more than R700,000.

The vehicle, bearing a Gauteng number plate, was intercepted on Cathcart Street in May 2022 and the suspects were arrested.

READ ALSO: Foreign nationals nabbed for tampering with essential infrastructure

Sentences

The seven accused had been held in custody, with an eighth suspect, Raul Emanuel Auchele (50), released on bail.

In a sentence handed down on Tuesday, the seven were each sentenced to

Seven years for damage to essential infrastructure,

15 years for theft,

and three years for contravention of the immigration act.

While the sentences total 25 years for each accused, they will run concurrently.

Auchele’s case has yet to be finalised as he continues to be absent from court proceedings due to reported ill-health.

READ ALSO: Metro warns against tampering with critical infrastructure in Hammanskraal