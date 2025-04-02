Couple sentenced to life in jail for murder of 93-year-old man

Pranavan and Samantha Moodley appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday.

A couple has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 93-year-old man in Ekurhuleni.

Pranavan and Samantha Moodley appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, where the sentence was handed down.

Sentence

The couple, aged 32 and 34 years old, faced charges of murder and robbery, each for the brutal murder of Yetsee Chan in his home in Edenvale in 2020.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the couple were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

“Additionally (Pranavan) accused one received 15 years and accused two (Samantha) received 12 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.”

Murder

Mjonondwane said during the trial, the court heard the grim details of how Chan was assaulted in his home.

“While on standby on 23 September 2020, Sergeant Madimetja Maluleke of the Ekurhuleni North Trio Task Team received a call from the complainant reporting the incident. Prompting an investigation, which revealed that the complainant left his father at home to go to the bank around 10:30 am, leaving the gate open.

“Upon returning around 11:45 am, he found his father severely injured and tied up in the passage. The complainant immediately called their family doctor and paramedics, and the deceased was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly after arrival,” Mjonondwane said.

Pawnshop

An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be severe head and cervical spine injuries sustained during a violent assault by the accused at their home.

Further investigation by the police led to a pawn shop in Benoni, where stolen items from the house were recovered, linking them to the accused.

Mjonondwane said senior State Advocate Maro Papachristoforou presented circumstantial evidence in court, including CCTV footage, to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The footage depicted the accused entering and leaving the suburb where the deceased’s house was located while the complainant was away. The court deemed the evidence admissible, leading to the conviction of the accused.

“The NPA daily prosecutes hundreds of such matters that affect the safety and well-being of our communities and ensures justice for victims of crime,” Mjonondwane said.

