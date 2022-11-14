Sharp rise in kidnappings for ransom in SA

Kidnappings continued to increase as police searched for another missing businessman who was kidnapped earlier this month. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said Rango Gova, a 35-year-old businessman from Centurion, was kidnapped at the traffic lights near the Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion on 3 November. “Kidnapping for ransom is on the increase. Criminals target business people because gangs see kidnappings as easy cash and try their luck,” he said. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police couldn't comment on cases of kidnapping where the victims were still missing as that could compromise the investigation and place the victim's life in...

Kidnappings increase

According to the police’s crime statistics of the first quarter of 2022/2023, the total of kidnappings increased to 3 055 cases versus 2 232 cases reported in the previous year.

Gauteng increased from 809 kidnappings reported between April and June 2021, to 1 909 cases recorded during April and June this year.

Robbery and hijacking were among the top two motives for kidnapping, followed by rape and revenge.

Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said kidnappings of businessmen in South Africa have increased since 2020.

Ransom

It’s on the increase because the economy was in shambles, he said. The kidnappings for ransom were run by syndicates and organised crime groups with help of people within the banking system to discover who are high net worth individuals in SA.

Barkhuizen said the modus operandi of the kidnappings was similar: the target was followed, removed and isolated for payment.

“The problem with ransom is everyone thinks it’s like in the movies where cash was dropped off in a duffel bag, but it doesn’t work like that anymore. With crypto and bitcoin currencies, it’s easier to have a nearly untraceable payment,” he said.

The national commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, said police arrested 116 suspects involved in kidnappings for ransom this year.

“Police are determined and will continue to work hard to prevent and combat kidnappings and all other forms of criminality,” Masemola said.

Last week, a 55-year-old man was apprehended during a sting operation, led by a multi-disciplinary team consisting of a variety of experts, following information that a minor would be kidnapped for a hefty ransom demand.

“The team moved in swiftly to arrest the man, who led the team to several properties where two unlicensed and one licensed firearm was recovered. The farm alleged to be used as a safe house to keep the minor in was also identified and searched,” he said.

Cellphones, SIM cards, laptops, false identity documents, a variety of ammunition and a white Range Rover were seized from the suspect, who is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and extortion.

“This arrest should serve as a deterrent to those involved in kidnapping for ransom demands,” said Masemola.

