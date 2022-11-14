Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
14 Nov 2022
5:00 am
Crime

Sharp rise in kidnappings for ransom in SA

Kidnappings for ransom thought to be run by syndicates and organised crime groups.

Photo: iStock
Kidnappings continued to increase as police searched for another missing businessman who was kidnapped earlier this month. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said Rango Gova, a 35-year-old businessman from Centurion, was kidnapped at the traffic lights near the Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion on 3 November. “Kidnapping for ransom is on the increase. Criminals target business people because gangs see kidnappings as easy cash and try their luck,” he said. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police couldn't comment on cases of kidnapping where the victims were still missing as that could compromise the investigation and place the victim's life in...

