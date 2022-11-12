Man nabbed for trying to kidnap child for ransom in Lenasia

Faizel Patel

Gauteng police have arrested a 55-year-old Indian national after an attempted kidnapping for ransom of a minor child in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

The man was handcuffed during a sting operation led by a multi-disciplinary team consisting of police, other authorities and private security.

Tip-off

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said they then received information that a minor would be kidnapped and a hefty ransom would be demanded.

“The team immediately operationalised the information and moved in to arrest the man at a restaurant where a planning meeting was held to discuss the execution of the kidnapping.”

“The team moved in swiftly to arrest the man who led the team to a number of properties where two unlicensed and one licensed firearm was recovered. A farm that was alleged to be used as a safe house to keep the minor was also identified and searched,” Mathe said.

Equipment seized

Mathe added that a number of items were also seized during the operation.

“Cellphones, SIM cards, laptops, false identity documents, a variety of ammunition and a white Range Rover were also seized. The family of the minor are receiving the necessary support. The suspect faces a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and extortion.”

Kidnapping for ransom

Mathe said the arrest of the Indian national is but one of the Saps’ successes in their ongoing effort to ensure that police officers “squeeze the space for criminals to operate.”

Meanwhile, the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said police have so far arrested 116 suspects who have been involved in kidnappings for ransom.

“Police are determined and will continue to work hard to prevent and combat kidnappings and all other forms of criminality.”

“This arrest should serve as a deterrent to those involved in kidnapping cases where ransom demands are being made”, said Masemola.

Festive season campaign

Masemola said police are ushering in a season of heightened visibility to prevent and combat any form of criminality taking place within South African shores.

“With the busy festive season upon us, police officers countrywide are intensifying crime combatting operations to ensure that all people on our shores are and feel safe,” he said.

