‘I did it first, four times’ – Bushiri unhappy with SA media calling Chris Brown ‘biggest crowd puller’

Malawian self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri is unhappy with the 'biggest crowd puller' title going to Chris Brown, as he filled the FNB Stadium first.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 04: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on November 04, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. According to media reports, the leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) face charges of fraud and money laundering. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is not impressed with the South African media for positively documenting Chris Brown’s achievement of selling out the FNB Stadium this past weekend.

The American singer has received nothing but praise from South Africans for his two-night concerts, which they said were well organised.

ALSO READ: Breezy Bowl: Chris Brown makes history with two-night sold-out concerts

The Chris Brown tickets were priced from R500, and the first show sold out in less than two hours. The second show was added due to popular demand.

‘What a shame’

Malawian self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri is unhappy with the “biggest crowd puller” title going to Chris Brown, as he filled the FNB Stadium first.

While still in South Africa, he hosted crossover services attended by his followers each year. His tickets sold for R10.



Crossover tickets now on sale at Computicket stores nationwide for ONLY R10 per ticket. Get yours today to avoid any disappointment. pic.twitter.com/y6dLT9qsof — Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri) December 15, 2016

But South Africans appear to have forgotten about his achievements

“So Chris Brown’s concert at FNB Stadium drew a crowd of 94,000 and the South African weirdo Media is going crazy crowning him; ‘the biggest crowd puller’. What a shame. Hate is really an animal,” said Bushiri on Monday.

“They are trying to pay a blind eye on my meetings in the same stadium where we recorded an all-time high in numbers with 110,000 people attending my Crossover Night prayers for four consecutive times.

“Despite the FNB Management posting it on public display, no South African media wrote about it, till date.”

ALSO READ: Thousands expected at Bushiri’s annual New Year’s Eve church service

“Indeed, if you hate someone, even their most beautiful face looks ugly. The South African media is trying to enthrone Chris brown and dethrone the gospel. They gladly wrote about Chris Brown’s fans; ‘they were entertained’ and my followers who attended my prayers; ‘they were brainwashed’. Wow. Soon South Africans will wake up to the real agenda happening in their land —hating men of God and celebrating evil. Diabolical!”

South Africans who commented on his post mockingly extended an invitation for him to return to South Africa to host another service as a reminder of his crowd-pulling prowess.

Bushiri and wife flee South Africa

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are wanted in South Africa in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the alleged tune of R102 million.

Also read: ‘More are on the way’ – Bushiri says God is not yet done with his enemies

The couple fled to Malawi in November 2020, just a few days after they were granted bail of R200,000 each – under strict conditions – in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

Malawi received the formal extradition request for Bushiri and his wife from the South African government on 5 December 2021.

The extradition request was submitted in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol.

ALSO READ: So much anger in South Africa, says Bushiri on Mboro losing his cool on TV

The South African government is still in a legal battle to have the couple extradited to face the law in the country.

