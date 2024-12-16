Breezy Bowl: Chris Brown makes history with two-night sold-out concerts

Breezy Bowl was more than just a historical moment for stadium numbers; it was a celebration of music, culture, and the power of live performance.

Chris Brown performs onstage during Chris Brown – The 11:11 Tour at Barclays Center on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

On 14 and 15 December, Chris Brown delivered an electrifying performance at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, etching his name into history by performing for a record-breaking crowd of over 92,000 fans.

The “11:11” concert wasn’t just a showcase of music—it was a testament to Brown’s unmatched showmanship and connection with his audience, marking a first in Africa.

The night kicked off with an emotional rendition of Angel Numbers, a track that had the crowd singing along from the first note.

Even the rain that had cleared moments before the performance didn’t dampen his spirits.

Brown joked about the wet stage hindering his signature dance moves but quickly demonstrated why he’s revered as a global superstar.

Chris Brown goes the extra mile for SA fans

One thing about Christopher Maurice Brown: his dedication to delivering a flawless experience is unparalleled.

From jaw-dropping dance routines and immaculate vocals to acrobatics and innovative stage design, every element of the show reflected his deep understanding of what fans crave.

Brown’s setlist was a nostalgic journey through his career, blending classics from albums like Chris Brown, X, Royalty, F.A.M.E., and Indigo with hits from his latest offering, 11:11.

Over the course of two and a half hours – 30 minutes longer than planned due to the palpable energy of the crowd—he performed over 20 songs, each one met with deafening cheers, including mine.

High-energy tracks like Wall to Wall and Look at Me Now stood out, with Brown literally soaring over the audience in a harness while the crowd rapped. While flying to the top their of the stadium, he looked fans in the eye while dancing and performing mid air .

This was the ultimate moment of the evening.

His dynamic dancers brought the original Wall to Wall video to life on stage, amplifying the nostalgia and excitement.

He performed Deuces, his breakout ‘bad boy’ track that took him from innocent to edgy when it was released in 2010.

SA classics entertain fans

Between sets, Brown’s DJ, DJ Fresh, kept the energy alive, expertly mixing his hits with local South African classics.

Brenda Fassie, AKA, Riky Rick and Mgarimbe’s Sista Bethina were part of the playlist, showcasing the artist’s respect for the country’s music culture.

Going the extra mile for South African fans reflects how much detail an artist puts into his performance, even displaying the SA flag as a background on stage.

The crowd’s enthusiasm for these local tributes was contagious, solidifying the concert’s uniquely South African vibe.

A particularly heartfelt moment was the Afrobeat section, where Brown celebrated his love for African music, with collaborations with Nigerian artists LoJay (Sensational) and Davido (Hmm), who came out to perform for the second night.

Call Me Every Day with Wizkid thrilled fans, but the highlight was his amapiano-infused performance of Shooter and his dancing to the international tune ‘Tshwala Bam’. He executed the moves perfectly without exaggerating, in contrast to what we often see on social media, particularly among Africans living in the UK.

South African scholar Naledi’s vocals were used onstage for this track, which was inspired by a viral video of her singing in class.

Collaboration

Brown’s decision to collaborate with her was a touching nod to his appreciation for grassroots talent. At the time, fans helped him locate her online after he put out the clip asking who she was.

Ballads like No Air (with Jordin Sparks), Please Don’t Judge Me and Residuals revealed another side of Brown.

His live vocals shone as fans belted out every word, reminding us of the singer’s ability to connect deeply through emotive storytelling.

South Africans’ love for ballads was on full display, with No Air in particular evoking thunderous applause and heartfelt sing-alongs.

I wonder if he knows that the song is in rotation on radio stations during Sunday soul sessions in South Africa.

Things got steamy when Brown performed Under the Influence.

The sultry hit, which gained renewed popularity during the pandemic, was a crowd favourite.

Dancer Taylor Terry, prominently featured in the song’s viral video, captivated fans on stage, solidifying her status as one of Brown’s lead performers.

As the night drew to a close, Brown expressed his gratitude, calling the concert one of the best nights of his life. Fireworks lit up the Johannesburg sky as he sang his final tracks, leaving the crowd in awe.

Chris Brown’s masterclass in entertainment

Chris Brown’s 11:11 tour stop at FNB Stadium wasn’t just a concert; it was a masterclass in entertainment.

From the production to the setlist and his genuine connection with fans, every element was electrifying.

Organisers Big Concerts seemed to have heeded the call for safety, and police presence was high at the venue. Those walking far to their Ubers received an escort; a security officer accompanied me to my Uber.

There was also an Uber Zone created for drop-offs and pickups, ensuring no repeat of the now-infamous Global Citizen purge.

In all honesty, this was the best stage performance I’ve ever witnessed, locally or internationally.

It was pure magic.