27-year-old Limpopo man arrested after hacking to death three family members

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the triple murder of his mother, sister, and nephew in Limpopo.

The incident occurred on Monday at Breda Village in Gilead outside Mokopane.

Triple murder in Limpopo

According to police, the suspect allegedly hacked his mother, Johanna Seanego, 59, with an axe. He then went after his sister, Matome Seanego, 19, and nephew, Tebogo Mashilo Seanego, 10, and killed them as well.

The bodies of the victims were found by community members, who alerted the police. The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

“Police responded to the complaint at about 11:00 after community members alerted them about the domestic violence taking place at the house where an elderly son allegedly hacked his own mother with an axe, then went after his sister and nephew.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the three victims were certified dead by paramedics, whereas the suspect was arrested shortly near his home,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba in a statement.

Three counts of murder

Police have opened three counts of murder and are investigating the motive for the killings.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the domestic violence incident.

“We are extremely appalled by the incident and the atrocious manner in which the family members were killed allegedly by their own relative. We commend the police for arresting the suspect who must face the consequences of his alleged horrendous actions.

“Members of the community are advised to seek professional help when faced with domestic challenges,” said Hadebe.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

