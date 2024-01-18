Six suspects dead in shootout with police in Inanda, KZN

Police said the suspects were wanted for a spate of house robberies, murders, business robbery and carjacking.

The suspects were shot at a house in Emachobeni in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: iStock

Six suspects have died in a shootout with police officers in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the suspects were shot at a house in Emachobeni in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said information about the whereabouts of the suspects wanted for a spate of house robberies, murders, business robbery and carjacking led them to the house.

Shootout

“Intelligence led the police to a house in Emachobeni in Inanda. Upon announcing their arrival, the suspects responded with a hail of bullets towards the police and the men of the law returned fire. After the shootout, six suspects were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and three more suspects, two men and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested.

“One police officer was grazed with a bullet on the hand,” said Naicker.

Naicker said two rifles and a shotgun were found in the possession of the suspects, as well as a vehicle that was hijacked at KwaDabeka in December 2023.

“The arrested suspects will be presented before court soon.”

Hawks murder breakthrough

Meanwhile, police have made a major breakthrough and arrested four people in connection with the murder of Hawks police officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Sikhetho Mawila.

Mawila’s remains were found in an open field in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, last week.

Police said the suspects aged between 23 and 44 were handcuffed in the early hours of Wednesday morning by the Hawks, Gauteng Traffic’s Special Law Enforcement Unit, and Ekurhuleni Metro Police’s Saturation Task Team.

Spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspects are allegedly linked to the murder, kidnapping and carjacking of 63-year-old Mawila.

“The joint operation made by a multidisciplinary team resulted in the arrest and seizure of a cellphone, a laptop belonging to the deceased, a service pistol with live ammunition, car jack, a wallet, a pair of running shoes, a suitcase, keys, a cooler box as well as a knife. The hijacked vehicle was found burnt,” said Nkwalase.

