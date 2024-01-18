ATM president receives a call from a sniper assigned to take his life

ATM president Vuyo Zungula received mystery call from a sniper.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula at the Debate on State Of The Nation (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on 14 February 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula said he’s received a call from a sniper, who has been assigned to take out his life.

Zungula said he received the call on Monday from a Free State man who said he had been paid by someone from Pretoria to kidnap him and murder him.

Zungula said the man was not open about who had paid him but he said he was told to be careful of a white Ford Ranger with Lesotho number plates.

“I will be reporting this to the police this morning [Thursday] but I am cautious of my movements because these are not things you can ignore,” said Zungula.

Conversation with the sniper

The Citizen was privy to the telephone call between the sniper and Zungula.

ALSO READ: Robbers steal critical documents from ATM HQ in Mthatha

This is what the sniper said: “Listen there are guys from Pretoria they came to us in Ficksburg. They want us to do a job for them. They want us to kidnap you.”

The sniper said the people who hired him owed him money from a previous job that he had done in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Zungula accuses ANC members of sending death threats, party says he must bring evidence

“These guys are millionaires. They did not say what you did to them.”

The sniper said he could record the conversation between himself and those that hired him to do the job.

Meanwhile, there have been several break-ins at the party’s headquarters in Mthatha, Eastern Cape this week.

Zungula said it was clear the burglars were looking for some essential documents.

“This is something that is political. An ordinary thief would not break into the same place three times in one week. They want something and they are not getting it,” he said.

According to Zungula important documents are kept at the ATM head office. These include financial reports, list of candidates for parliamentary positions and strategy documents.

“Now if you look now, you can see that these people were going through the files. They were going through all the papers,” he said.

Zungula said they did not expect a third break-in in the same week.

“We thought these were ordinary burglars so we had not placed armed response at our premises,” he said.

Zungula said despite the ATM only having two seats in parliament, the party was a strong force in the political space.

“We are gaining traction and at some point people were trying to discredit us linking us to former president Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule,” he said.