Police launch probe after allegations officers release foreign nationals for bribe

SAPS launches threat assessment after claims officers released foreign nationals for bribes at Johannesburg police stations.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng has launched a threat and risk assessment following social media allegations that officers are releasing illegal immigrants in exchange for bribes during operations.

Allegations surfaced on social media claiming that police officers at several Gauteng police stations, including Hillbrow and Johannesburg Central, are arresting foreign nationals (documented and undocumented), only to release them shortly afterwards in exchange for money.

The alleged bribes are reportedly between R500 and R5 000.

Cash for freedom racket

“This is nothing less than extortion. It means police officers are allegedly running an illegal cash-for-freedom racket from inside police stations. This must stop!” crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted.

A video also went viral on social media depicting a vehicle parked behind a police van and a woman (not a police officer) opening the Saps vehicle to let people out.

WATCH: Zimbabwean foreigners go around following SAPS vehicles that transport illegal foreigners who have been arrested, the couple can be seen opening a police vehicle reg: BVM 229 B and setting free an illegal foreigner.



The Zimbabwean who is committing this crime drives… pic.twitter.com/iPC5srcIya — PSAFLIVE (@PSAFLIVE) February 21, 2026

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the management of Saps in Gauteng views these allegations seriously and said corruption, extortion or misconduct by members will not be tolerated.

“All Saps members are expected to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism, in compliance with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, the Saps Code of Conduct and all applicable legislative and policy frameworks,” she said.

Police conduct

Nevhuhulwi said that from time to time, the police conduct operations like Operation Shanela, where a large number of illegal immigrants will be arrested.

These operations are conducted in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, which is responsible for verifying immigration status.

“At present, the image circulating does not provide sufficient contextual or factual evidence to substantiate allegations of unlawful conduct,” the police said.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any allegations of corruption or extortion involving Saps members.”

Nevhuhulwi added that accurate and factual statements are essential to enable effective investigation.

Threat and risk assessment

The Johannesburg district office has engaged the crime intelligence unit to conduct a threat and risk assessment in relation to these allegations.

“The Saps remains committed to transparency, accountability, and decisive action against any form of corruption within its ranks, as corruption undermines public trust and compromises effective policing,” Nevhuhulwi said.

