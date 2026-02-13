Gauteng police probe video depicting alleged car-seat murder

Police launch probe into graphic video of suspected e-hailing driver murder, urge public not to share footage

Warning: This article contains descriptions of graphic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

The Gauteng police have launched a probe into a disturbing social media video of an alleged car-seat murder, urging witnesses to come forward and stop further sharing.

Gruesome footage of an attack on what is believed to be a driver in his final moments has gone viral on social media.

The footage, seemingly from a car dashcam, has GPS coordinates that indicate the incident may have occurred in the Atteridgeville area, Pretoria West.

Video depicting suspected murder of driver

The video shows a woman and a man attacking a man while he sits in the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle.

Warning: The following video contains graphic and disturbing violence. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️



South Africa Let us find these murderers.



People of Pretoria, Gauteng. Help us find these nonsense dead or alive 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Midz4mWKRl – Msunu ka Johann Rupert (@ZizinjaAbelungu) February 13, 2026

The woman in the passenger seat appears to attack the driver as the vehicle moves.

A man sitting in the back joins the attack while the driver tries to regain control of the steering wheel. The two men appear to start struggling with each other and a firearm before the man in the back hit the driver with the gun on the head numerous times.

ALSO READ: AfriForum closely monitors VIP officers murder case

The driver continues to fight his assailants, but it appears that the man in the back gets hold of his neck and strangles the driver until he is unconscious.

Eventually, the man pulls the driver into the backseat of the car, and another man enters the vehicle, and then all three individuals step out.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the police condemned the circulation of the video, as it depicts what appears to be a murder.

Social media users to stop sharing

The South African Police Service (Saps) has urged the public and social media users not to share, forward, or repost the video.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has tasked a senior detective to establish whether the incident happened in Gauteng and to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice,” Masondo said.

The police have asked anyone with information that can help identify and arrest the suspects to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be provided via the MySaps app.

NOW READ: The cat is back: New revelation in Vusimuzi Matlala prison transfer court case [VIDEO]