Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Five men shot dead outside Atteridgeville tuck shop

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

1 minute read

21 January 2026

04:09 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Gauteng police confirmed five men were shot dead outside a tuck shop in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, with officers on the scene.

Five men shot dead outside Atteridgeville tuck shop

Picture: Michel Bega

Gauteng police have confirmed the shooting deaths of five men in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the shooting happened outside a tuck shop in Jeffsville.

Law enforcement are on the scene.

ALSO: Accused linked to horrific Saulsville mass shooting confesses

“More details to follow,” Muridili said.

Recently, at least 12 people died and another 13 were injured in the horrific shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville in Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning on 6 December 2025.

* This story is developing

Read more on these topics

Crime and Courts Gauteng SAPS shooting Tshwane

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mbalula urges ANC members to focus on upcoming polls and not ‘mischievous’ Motsepe campaign [VIDEO]
Lotto Was it you? Here’s what banking app R177 million PowerBall winner used
News McBride claims Sibiya was framed, details Phahlane investigation and calls for Ipid reform
Politics Did NFP get a sweet deal from ANC to stick around in KZN?
News Driver in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy arrested

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp