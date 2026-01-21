Five men shot dead outside Atteridgeville tuck shop

Gauteng police confirmed five men were shot dead outside a tuck shop in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, with officers on the scene.

Gauteng police have confirmed the shooting deaths of five men in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the shooting happened outside a tuck shop in Jeffsville.

Law enforcement are on the scene.

“More details to follow,” Muridili said.

Recently, at least 12 people died and another 13 were injured in the horrific shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville in Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning on 6 December 2025.

* This story is developing