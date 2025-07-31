Soshanguve ID fraud bust: 42 identity books, smart ID cards seized

The arrests took place on 23 July during two separate intelligence-driven operations targeting organised crime and document fraud

Two suspects have been arrested and dozens of fake identification documents seized in Soshanguve as police intensify efforts to dismantle organised crime syndicates operating in Gauteng.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Thursday that 42 green barcoded identity books, six smart ID cards, fake driver’s licences, SIM cards, and forged matric certificates were among items recovered during a recent leg of Operation Cyclone II.

The arrests took place on 23 July during two separate intelligence-driven operations targeting fraudulent document manufacturing and distribution networks.

“These arrests and seizures highlight the Saps’s commitment to targeting organised crime and document fraud,” the police said in a statement.

Digital devices recovered

According to police, some of the seized items include multiple laptops, external hard drives, printers, passports, and motor vehicle licence discs.

“The swift response of various specialised units, underpinned by sound intelligence gathering, has ensured the rapid arrest of the suspects and the recovery of critical evidence that will aid in ongoing investigations,” Saps said.

Operation Cyclone II is a sustained crime-combating campaign focused on northern Tshwane regions, including Soshanguve, Jukulyn, Mabopane, and Hammanskraal.

Saps said the initiative aims to disrupt criminal networks, especially those exploiting vulnerable communities through identity fraud and related crimes.

“Our men and women in blue remain on the ground towards a safer and secure South Africa for all,” police said.

JMPD seizes nearly R280k worth of drugs in Hillbrow raid

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers seized drugs worth nearly R280 000 during a raid in Hillbrow.

Acting on a tip-off, the JMPD Tactical Response Unit targeted a location known for drug distribution activities.

“The intelligence-led operation yielded a considerable haul of dangerous substances, preventing them from reaching the streets and harming our communities,” said JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

While no arrests were made, the JMPD Tactical Response Unit recovered crystal meth, cocaine (rock), and mandrax tablets hidden in a wardrobe.

“The JMPD has launched an intensive manhunt for those responsible for this illicit operation,” said Fihla.

JMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Patrick Jaca, said the operation reinforces the department’s determination to eradicate drug crime in the city.

“This operation is a testament to the JMPD’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related crime from our city,” said Jaca.

“We will continue to work tirelessly, utilising all available resources and intelligence, to dismantle drug networks and bring offenders to justice.”

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane.

