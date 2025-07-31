Witbank church robbery and kidnapping ends in two arrests

A group of armed suspects robbed and kidnapped church members, but police tracked down the stolen vehicles and arrested two suspects.

A group of armed suspects stormed a church service in Witbank, Mpumalanga, kidnapped and robbed congregants, but were later tracked down and arrested by the police.

At around 8.55pm on Wednesday, a group of more than five armed men stormed into the church premises in Klipfontein. The suspects threatened the congregants with firearms.

The suspects ordered about nine church members who were present at the time to lie down. They then searched the victims— including the pastor and other church leaders — and tied them up with cable ties.

Multiple items stolen during church robbery and kidnapping

The suspects robbed the congregants of their phones, wallets containing bank cards, laptops, and the church’s computer screen.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the suspects also demanded the car keys and PIN codes for the phones. The victims were also forced into three vehicles belonging to them.

“The suspects then drove off to a remote area in the bushes, where two of them remained to guard the victims while the others went away, only to return later and collect their two accomplices,” Mdhluli said.

The family members of the victims reported the incident to the police.

“Thanks to the diligent work of Witbank Detectives and Vosman Vispol, the law enforcement agencies managed to locate all victims in a bushy area in Kromdraai,” Mdhluli said.

One suspect sustained minor injuries and was given medical treatment by the medical personnel.

Three vehicles recovered

After the incident was reported, the police and tracking company worked together and successfully traced two of the hijacked vehicles.

One car was found near Vosman, and the other in Silverton, Gauteng, on Wednesday evening.

Mdhluli said that in total, three vehicles were recovered. A Mercedes-Benz was found in the possession of a 21-year-old, and a Volkswagen Polo was abandoned in Vosman. An Isuzu KB Bakkie was traced and recovered in Silverton, where a 27-year-old male suspect was arrested.

The two suspects were arrested, and all stolen vehicles were recovered. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

The men and women in blue are not backing down yet as the pursuit for the remaining suspects continues.

The police have urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending these perpetrators to contact the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via the MYSAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Sanctuaries not safe anymore

Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, the acting provincial commissioner of Saps in Mpumalanga, praised the successful cooperation between the police and the tracking that enabled these arrests.

“We are concerned with the incidences of such crimes, especially in places that should be sanctuaries for individuals seeking solace,” the general said.

“The Saps remains resolute in its pursuit of justice and will continue to track down the remaining suspects responsible for this heinous act.”

