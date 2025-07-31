JMPD seizes almost R280k worth of drugs in Hillbrow raid

No arrests were made during the raid at a drug den in Hillbrow.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) dealt a blow to drug trafficking operations on Wednesday.

Officers seized narcotics worth nearly R280 000 during a raid on a known drug den in Hillbrow.

Crack valued at R92 000 and Nyaope worth R187 500 was seized during the operation.

The total street value of confiscated drugs reached R279 500.

JMPD intelligence-led operation targets drug den

The JMPD’s tactical response unit conducted the raid based on a tip-off.

The raid, targeting a location known for drug distribution activities, was executed without incident, said JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

“The intelligence-led operation yielded a considerable haul of dangerous substances, preventing them from reaching the streets and harming our communities,” he said.

Manhunt launched for drug den suspects

No arrests were made.

“The JMPD has launched an intensive manhunt for those responsible for this illicit operation,” Fihla said.

Investigations are underway to identify the individuals involved in distributing the drugs and track them down.

JMPD commitment to fighting drug crime

JMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Patrick Jaca, said the operation demonstrates the department’s ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks in the city.

“This operation is a testament to the JMPD’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related crime from our city,” he said.

“We will continue to work tirelessly, utilising all available resources and intelligence, to dismantle drug networks and bring offenders to justice.”

Community assistance requested

The JMPD has called on residents to provide information that could assist in future operations.

“We urge community members to continue providing valuable information that assists us in these crucial efforts,” the commissioner said.

Fihla added that further developments in the case would be communicated to the public as they become available.

