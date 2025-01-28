Suspected drug dealer arrested with guns, drugs and ammunition [VIDEOS]

One of the recovered guns belongs to the the South African Police Services (Saps).

The man was found in possession of an guns, ammunition and grenades. Picture: Saps

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have arrested a 26-year-old suspected drug dealer after he was found in possession of drugs, an arsenal guns, ammunition and grenades including a gun belonging to the South African Police Services (Saps).

The man was handcuffed during a sting operation at Westham, in Phoenix, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said members of the provincial organised crime and provincial drugs and firearms units received information about a man who was suspected of having firearms in five of his vehicles.

Weapons

Netshiunda said the man was found with eight guns, five stun grenades, several rounds of ammunition of various calibre, including armour-piercing ammunition, as well as a drug manufacturing machine and a cocktail of different kinds of drugs.

“An operation was planned and upon the execution of the operation, the suspect was arrested as he attempted to flee from his residence. He was found in possession of a firearm and drugs. A subsequent search led to the recovery of two shotguns inside his apartment.

“The other five firearms were found inside each of his five vehicles. Attempts were still underway to break-open his luxurious fully armoured SUV vehicle for a further search,” Netshiunda said.

‘Colluding with police?’

Netshiunda added that one of the recovered pistols belongs to the police service.

“There were also police-issued rounds of ammunition of an R5 rifle, shotgun ammunition and it is also suspected that the recovered stun grenades belong to the police service.

“Investigations have already begun to uncover whether the suspect was in collusion with police officers or the firearm, ammunition and other recovered items were stolen from brutally killed police officers.

“The suspect is believed to be involved in the drug turf war drive-by shootings and other drug-related criminal activities,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said once the suspect has been processed, he will appear in court.

