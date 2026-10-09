‘There will be consequences’: Saps’ Dimpane warns after violent protests and vehicle torching [VIDEO]

The tensions follow a recent Constitutional Court ruling on the processing of asylum seekers.

As tensions flared in parts of Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the South African Police Service (Saps) has delivered its clearest warning yet: the era of burning, looting and intimidation masquerading as protest will not be tolerated.

Communities were demonstrating against a Constitutional Court ruling that opened the asylum-seeker application process regardless of how they entered the country.

Violence

Several cars reportedly belonging to immigrants were set alight in Orlando West on Thursday in a stand-off between residents and foreign shop owners.

Violence also erupted in Durban, KZN, and Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

In Durban, several cars were also set on fire, while police in Gqeberha used stun grenades to disperse locals, allegedly disrupting the queuing of foreign nationals.

Warning

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said those responsible for the violence will be hunted down, arrested and brought before the courts.

Speaking from Soweto on Thursday evening, Dimpane made it clear that Saps would not stand by while violence spreads under the guise of protest.

“The South African Police Service will not tolerate lawlessness. We will not allow violence, the torching of vehicles, destruction of property or attacks on people to continue.”

Hunted

In one of the strongest messages yet from police leadership, Dimpane warned that police would pursue everyone involved in criminal activity.

“Anyone who chooses to break the law will be dealt with decisively, without fear or favour.”

“Those behind the torching of vehicles will be pursued. Those responsible for acts of violence and destruction will be identified, investigated and, where sufficient evidence exists, arrested and brought to book,” Dimpane said.

Criminality

The acting commissioner revealed that 10 vehicles have been torched in Soweto and 14 in Durban, describing the attacks as serious acts of criminality rather than legitimate protest.

She also confirmed that three foreign nationals had been arrested in KZN, saying the arrests demonstrated that police would act against offenders regardless of nationality.

“These arrests demonstrate that the South African Police Service will act where criminality occurs, irrespective of who is involved.”

[WATCH] “We are here tonight to indicate that SAPS will not tolerate lawlessness, will not allow violence, the torching of vehicles we have seen here today, destruction of property or attacks on people to continue… Those who are behind the torching of these vehicles will be pursued and captured.” – Acting Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane #Newzroom405 Read more Cars torched as Soweto residents clash with foreign nationals [VIDEOS] October 8, 2026

Concerns

Dimpane acknowledged that communities have concerns regarding asylum seekers and the recent Constitutional Court ruling, but stressed that no grievance justifies violence.

“The right to raise concerns and to protest does not give anyone the right to commit crime. “We cannot solve these issues through violence. Violence, intimidation, the destruction of property and attacks on other people will not resolve the challenges before us,” she said.

Policing response

As tensions continue to simmer, Saps has reinforced Public Order Police deployments and intensified intelligence-gathering operations in affected areas.

Dimpane said provincial commissioners were also coordinating a national policing response.

“The situation is under close police monitoring, and the Saps has mobilised the necessary resources and capabilities to respond to any incidents of violence or criminality.”

But her warning to those contemplating further unrest delivered the hardest punch.

“We will not allow communities to be held hostage by violence. We will not allow criminal elements to use legitimate community concerns as a licence to commit crime. Do not mistake restraint for weakness.”

“The Saps will exercise restraint where the law requires it, but where criminality occurs, we will act,” Dimpane said.

Law and order

Dimpane urged residents not to take the law into their own hands and called on community leaders, faith-based organisations and civil society groups to help prevent further violence, drawing a clear line in the sand.

“Anyone who chooses to step outside the law will face the full consequences of their actions through our criminal justice system. South Africa must not be allowed to descend into violence,” she said.