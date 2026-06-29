Tavern dispute ends in fatal shooting in Limpopo

It is alleged duo were consuming alcohol when an argument erupted between them.

A tavern dispute in Limpopo turned deadly after a 32‑year‑old man allegedly shot and killed a fellow patron, leaving him to die moments after an argument erupted behind the building.

The incident occurred in Mhingaville village under the Saselamani policing area during the early hours of Sunday, 28 June 2026, at about 1:30am.

Tavern shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the man is expected to appear before the Saselamani Periodical Court on Monday, 29 June 2026, on a charge of murder.

“It is alleged that the deceased and the suspect were consuming alcoholic beverages at the tavern when an argument erupted between them behind the building. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly drew a licensed firearm and shot the victim.”

Arrest

Ledwaba said after the shooting, the suspect reportedly sought assistance to transport the injured victim to Malamulele Hospital.

“Upon arrival, the victim was unfortunately certified dead. The suspect was immediately arrested at the hospital. The licensed pistol allegedly used in the commission of the offence, together with ammunition, was confiscated for further investigation.”

Shooting condemned

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the swift arrest of the suspect and commended members for their prompt response.

“The loss of life as a result of violence is deeply concerning. We urge members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully and refrain from resorting to firearms or any form of violence. Firearm owners also have a legal and moral responsibility to exercise the highest level of responsibility when handling and using their firearms.

“A licensed firearm should never be used to settle personal disputes or acts of aggression,” said Hadebe.

Police investigations are continuing.

Feroz Khan shot

Meanwhile, Senior Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in an alleged hit, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood that Khan was shot on Sunday night, 28 June 2026, by two unidentified assailants in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Khan was reportedly driving his Suzuki Ballino in Houghton, Johannesburg, which is his neighbourhood, when he was shot at about 11pm by the suspects.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting, but South African Police Service (Saps) ballistic experts were on the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathen told The Citizen that they are verifying the exact details of the incident.