Crime Intelligence boss, Major-General Feroz Khan shot in Houghton

Khan was expected to testify before the commission on Wednesday, 1 July 2026 facing several allegations.

Senior Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in an alleged hit, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood that Khan was shot on Sunday night, 28 June 2026, by two unidentified assailants in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Shot

Khan was reportedly driving his Suzuki Ballino in Houghton, Johannesburg, which is his neighbourhood, when he was shot at about 11pm by the suspects.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting, but South African Police Service (Saps) ballistic experts were on the scene.

Hospital

Two 9mm bullet casings were found at the crime scene, which was cordoned off by police.

Khan was rushed to Millpark Hospital, where he is believed to be in a critical condition.

Khan was expected to testify before the commission on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, facing several allegations as investigators probe alleged political ties and interference in police operations.

This was after he abandoned legal efforts to block both his testimony and investigators’ access to his electronic devices.

Charged

Khan had approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg with an urgent interdict application.

The Crime Intelligence official was charged alongside Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa, relating to the unlawful dealing and possession of illicit precious metals.

‘Justice’

Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, said the suspects responsible for his alleged shooting “must pay.”

“Whoever did must pay for it,” Padayachee told EWN.

Evidence

Central to the evidence against Khan are WhatsApp exchanges involving Khan, EFF leader Julius Malema, and businessman Mohammadh Sayed, who is linked to the tobacco company Carnilinx.

Khan’s appearance followed his decision in May to withdraw an urgent court bid to prevent the commission and the Saps from accessing electronic devices seized after his arrest.

He is facing charges related to the unlawful dealing and possession of illicit precious metals.

Allegations

Under scrutiny is Khan’s alleged relationship with Malema, including whether political influence was leveraged to shield the Crime Intelligence from disciplinary action over financial misconduct.

In another significant claim, Khan is accused of sharing the identity and address of a VBS Mutual Bank curator – who had filed corruption charges against Malema – with both the EFF leader and Sayed.

Drug bust

Former chairperson Tshifiwa Matodzi, who is serving a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty, stated in his plea affidavit that he paid millions of rand in bribes to Malema, disguised as donations to the EFF, to secure political protection for the bank.

Khan was also questioned about his involvement in the 2021 Aeroton drug bust in Johannesburg, where 715.86 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

The commission is probing the subsequent disappearance of 136.46 kilograms of the drugs from the police’s forensic laboratory.

Allegations that Khan interfered in the seizure operation form a key part of this line of inquiry.

UPDATE: Police are investigating the incident. Khan is alleged to be in q critical condition. Suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle.



More on @eNCA this morning.



For now, here's the latest information.@Abramjee https://t.co/VCTvrCX3jq pic.twitter.com/CR4315sq0F June 28, 2026

Organised crime

Beyond political and operational concerns, the commission will question Khan about his alleged links to individuals associated with organised crime.

These include political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi, alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, and Matipandile Sotheni – identified as the alleged killer of Marius “Witness D” van der Merwe.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa