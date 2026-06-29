Two foreign nationals stabbed to death in KZN tavern clash

The incident comes amid the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

Police have opened a double murder case after two foreign nationals were found stabbed to death in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the incident occurred in the Sangweni Isithebe area in the early hours of Sunday, following a drunken altercation that spiralled into violence outside a tavern.

The incident comes amid the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

Murder

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they are investigating two counts of murder following the fatal stabbing.

“Information available at this stage suggests that the two deceased were walking from a tavern under the influence of alcohol when an altercation ensued, and they reportedly started stabbing each other.

“One deceased was found at the scene of the incident, whereas the other was found by community members a few meters away from the first scene. It is believed that he also succumbed to the multiple stab wounds he had sustained,” Netshiunda said.

Investigations

He said the third person who witnessed the incident and shares the same nationality as the victims continues to be questioned by police for more information.

“Investigations are also ongoing with regard to cases of assault and malicious damage to property following the destruction of five mud structures at Lot 14 in KwaDukuza on Friday night, 26 June 2026.

“Reports indicate that a group of men went to the area searching for a suspected stolen fridge and when they could not find it, they allegedly assaulted a man whom they found there, a foreign national and they destroyed five structures,” Netshiunda said.

Misinformation

Netshiunda has warned the public about speculating about the exact details of the incident.

“Police denounce any misinformation that the two incidents happened as a result of an ongoing wave of anti-illegal foreigner sentiments.

“Residents are reminded that under Section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act, sharing of inflammatory or messages that may incite violence is a criminal offence,” Netshiunda said.

Police have urged anyone with information which may assist in the investigations and lead to the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number on 08600 10111.