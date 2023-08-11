Four suspects nabbed, two vehicles recovered after Mpumalanga CIT heist

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Four suspects have been arrested and two vehicles which were used during a CIT heist in Mpumalanga were recovered at a safe house in Schoemansdal.

According to Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the CIT heist took place on Friday morning when a fidelity company was attacked by a group of criminals.

“The armoured vehicle (AV) of Fidelity was traveling from Malelane towards Tonga. Approximately 15 km from the N4 the AV was rammed by a C- class Mercedes Benz. The AV lost control and overturned. The AV was bombed and approximately R8,000 in coins were stolen. This cash was destined for a business in Tonga. The suspects fled in the direction of Tonga,” said Sekgotodi.

“The team comprising of the Hawks Nelspruit based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Detectives, Malelane Detectives, Malelane Provincial Crime Intelligence, Schoemansdal Detectives, National Intervention Unit , Nelspruit LCRC, Nelspruit Bomb Disposal and Private Security companies engaged the suspects.”

The two vehicles which were used during the CIT heist were recovered at a safe house in Schoemansdal.

Information is being followed and further successes are expected.

“The Hawks are not alone in this fight, we are literary squeezing the space where these suspects are operating. We have made serious impact over the past couple of weeks. We will not rest. This is a collaborative effort and the strategy is bearing excellent results in a short space of time,” said provincial Hawks head General Nicholas Jacobus Gerber.

“Members of the Hawks confirm their commitment to follow-up information received from the public. The Provincial Head further requested anyone with information which can lead to the whereabouts of the other suspects to contact the Hawks.”

