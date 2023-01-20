Matric live updates: Class of 2022 did well ‘in face of poor service delivery’ – EFF

Citizen Reporter

The matric results for 2022 have been released but not everyone is pleased.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) congratulated the matric class of 2022 after it achieved a pass rate of 80.1%, but said the achievement came “in the face of poor service delivery”.

“The feat by these young people, particularly those who have not been afforded the luxuries that come with the separate development and that is entrenched by the Independent Examination Board (IEB), is both inspiring and saddening, as no young person should pursue education through difficult and dehumanising conditions,” said the EFF.

The party also urged the pupils that didn’t pass to not give up.

“There are measures to improve your results and pursue alternative educational measures in the interim, which will contribute to the developmental needs of South Africa.”

Matric results: Class of 2022

Live updates will appear below.

Ramaphosa praises matrics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated 2022’s matrics.

The overall pass rate of 80.1%, which was an improvement of 3.7% from the previous year’s pass rate.

The Free State is the leading province again this year with a pass rate of 88.5%.

Limpopo was the worst performing province with a 72.1% pass rate.

Achievements by province

The Free State is the leading province at 88.5%, an increase of 2.8% from 2021.

Gauteng achieved at 84.4%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.

KwaZulu-Natal, the best improved province, achieved 83.0%, an increase of 6.2% from 2021.

Western Cape achieved 81.4%, an increase of 0.2% from 2021.

North West achieved at 79.8%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.

The third best improved province, is the Eastern Cape, with an achievement of 77.3%, an increase of 4.2% from 2021.

Mpumalanga achieved at 76.8%, a 2.9% increase from 2021.

Northern Cape achieved at 74.2%, a 2.7% increase from 2021.

The second best improved province, is Limpopo, with an achievement of 72.1%, a 5.3% increase from 2021.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa congratulates matric class of 2022 for their outstanding performance