Rape and GBV victims face uphill battles at court – Action Society

The civil rights organisation outlines some of South Africa's biggest rape and GBV cases that have been in court for months and even years.

Cases include a woman who was burnt to death, another who was killed with an axe, and 19 women who were raped at church. Photo: iStock

Civil rights organisation Action Society says its volunteers are struggling to see justice in the numerous rape and gender-based violence (GBV) cases where it is supporting victims.

The group on Wednesday called out South Africa’s “decaying and indifferent justice system,” which “makes it an uphill battle to get justice in South Africa,” it revealed in a statement.

ALSO READ: Action Society wants meeting with minister of justice over NPA decentralisation

Angela Koopman: Burnt to death

This woman was doused in petrol and set alight by her partner on 22 March 2024. She was rushed to the hospital, where she eventually died from the severe burns she sustained.

Bail was denied for the killer and the matter was postponed to 29 October 2024 for further investigation at Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court.

Nosiphiwo James: Stabbed to death with a screwdriver

It has been more than two years since the young woman was killed, allegedly by her boyfriend.

“Action Society commends the bravery of a key witness who took to the stand despite receiving multiple violent threats in May of this year in what was yet another ploy in the defence’s multiple attempts to delay this case.”

The matter was heard on 29 July 2024. The pathologist was again not available to testify, and the case was postponed to 28 August.

Photographer Rapist: Aspiring model raped by a photographer

Action Society is overseeing this case of the young model who was allegedly raped by a photographer who was well known in the Paarl region.

“He used his influence and reputation to lure the 19-year-old aspiring model to a secluded area, where he drugged and raped her during a photo session.”

The matter was heard on 12 August 2024, and the attorney was finally present.

“However, we find it unacceptable that we have to wait a whole year for the trial to start on 18 Aug 2025,” the Action Society said.

ALSO READ: Action Society notes progress on nine notorious rape and GBV cases across SA

Serial molester: Action Society wants him removed from society

The Action Society continues to push for a man accused of molesting three children in Malmesbury to be permanently removed from society.

“The case has been particularly frustrating, as the accused has slipped through the cracks multiple times.”

He was first arrested in 2021 but was let go on a warning. In the meantime, two years later, the accused has bought himself time by changing lawyers on three different occasions.

Nadine Klaase: Strangled in her bed

Nadine Klaase was strangled to death in her bed in Vredendal North on 6 October, 2023. The suspected killer was her boyfriend at the time, and he was arrested the night her body was discovered.

Her body was found with multiple scratches on her skin; she had a bloodied nose, and a shoelace was tied around her neck.

The case was heard on 30 July 2024, and was postponed to 11 September 2024, for a decision by the Director of Public Prosecution, Shamila Batohi, on whether it would be heard in a regional or high court.

Carmen Gouws: Killed by an axe-wielding abuser

Gouws was brutally killed by her axe-wielding abuser on her 21st birthday on 7 October 2023. Her alleged killer had a long history of abusing her, Action Society said.

The matter was heard on 5 August 2024, and was postponed to 3 October for further investigation, just four days before the one-year anniversary of her death.

Churchgoers raped

Nineteen women from Khayelitsha were sexually assaulted on Easter Sunday while preparing for the service in April of 2023.

Two men entered the church, forced the women to undress, and allegedly performed sexual acts while beating them.

It has since come to light that one of the accused is currently being prosecuted for an armed robbery case.

The matter was heard on 31 July and was postponed to 22 August 2024 for legal aid.