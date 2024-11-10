Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Enkosi Selane

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

10 Nov 2024

07:04 pm

10 suspects arrested in thwarted planned armed robbery in Northern Cape

The group was found in possession of various items linked to the criminal activity they had planned.

Ten-arrested-in-Northern-Cape-armed-robbery

Image: Saps Supplied

Law enforcement agencies successfully apprehended 10 suspects allegedly planning armed robberies at fuel stations in Warrenton, Northern Cape.

The arrests took place in North West on Saturday, following intelligence-driven information about criminal activities.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspects were caught during a carefully coordinated tactical operation at a residence in Christiana, where they had gathered to allegedly plan their criminal activities.

“The 10 suspects between the ages of 40 and 65 years old, reportedly from the East Rand in Gauteng, were arrested,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers.

The group was found in possession of various items linked to the criminal activity they had planned.

They face multiple charges, including illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected house breaking equipment, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

ALSO READ: Two suspected hitmen killed in shootout with police in KZN

Northern Cape armed robbery suspects nabbed

Law enforcement officials seized an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, various tools suspected to be used in house breaking, and a Volkswagen Polo 8 valued at approximately R301 000 during the arrest.

VW Polo 8 seized

According to Ehlers, the crackdown was an effective collaboration between multiple law enforcement units, including Saps’ Crime Intelligence, the Kimberley Flying Squad, and Hartswater Highway Patrol.

Police reports note that the joint operation was executed at approximately 10:00am.

“The successful operation highlights the importance of inter-unit cooperation and swift action in preventing serious crimes,” Ehlers noted.

Unlicensed firearm and ammunition

Northern Cape commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, praised the team’s quick action.

Otola said the operation demonstrated how vital public cooperation and information sharing were in enabling law enforcement to prevent serious crimes and apprehend perpetrators before they can execute their plans.

NOW READ: ‘Good Samaritans’ shot while assisting vehicle on Mpumalanga roadside

Read more on these topics

armed robbery Courts and Crime North West Northern Cape

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Moving up the ranks: Zuma appoints Floyd Shivambu as MK party secretary-general [VIDEO]
News EXCLUSIVE: Activist Devon Hofmeyr hits pause – family first in new chapter
News Mark Lifman: Who is ‘Johnny Bacardi’ and what happened at James Small’s Café Caprice?
South Africa Eskom’s threat to cut power in Gauteng ‘raises questions about fairness’ – These areas may be affected
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Trump gevaar is solely in SA’s hands

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES