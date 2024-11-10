10 suspects arrested in thwarted planned armed robbery in Northern Cape

The group was found in possession of various items linked to the criminal activity they had planned.

Law enforcement agencies successfully apprehended 10 suspects allegedly planning armed robberies at fuel stations in Warrenton, Northern Cape.

The arrests took place in North West on Saturday, following intelligence-driven information about criminal activities.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspects were caught during a carefully coordinated tactical operation at a residence in Christiana, where they had gathered to allegedly plan their criminal activities.

“The 10 suspects between the ages of 40 and 65 years old, reportedly from the East Rand in Gauteng, were arrested,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers.

They face multiple charges, including illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected house breaking equipment, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Northern Cape armed robbery suspects nabbed

Law enforcement officials seized an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, various tools suspected to be used in house breaking, and a Volkswagen Polo 8 valued at approximately R301 000 during the arrest.

VW Polo 8 seized

According to Ehlers, the crackdown was an effective collaboration between multiple law enforcement units, including Saps’ Crime Intelligence, the Kimberley Flying Squad, and Hartswater Highway Patrol.

Police reports note that the joint operation was executed at approximately 10:00am.

“The successful operation highlights the importance of inter-unit cooperation and swift action in preventing serious crimes,” Ehlers noted.

Unlicensed firearm and ammunition

Northern Cape commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, praised the team’s quick action.

Otola said the operation demonstrated how vital public cooperation and information sharing were in enabling law enforcement to prevent serious crimes and apprehend perpetrators before they can execute their plans.

