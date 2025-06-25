Murder case of 14-year-old Likhona Fose faces further delays as defence claims new evidence

Likhona Fose's family says they are awaiting the verdict and hoping the perpetrator will be identified and brought to justice.

Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi appear at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Likhona Fose (14) on June 24, 2025 in Roodepoort, South Africa. It is reported that the victim’s mutilated body was found in an open field near her home in Roodepoort, a day after she went missing. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

The murder trial of 39-year-old Mduduzi Mnisi, accused of brutally killing 14-year-old Likhona Fose, has hit another hurdle after the defence announced it has obtained new evidence that will be presented to the state.

The case encountered another setback as the victim’s family continues to seek justice for their loved one.

The discovery of Fose’s mutilated remains in a veld near her Durban Deep, Roodepoort home came one day after she was reported missing.

Mnisi was taken into custody earlier this month in connection with the horrific crime.

Likhona Fose accused maintains innocence

Mnisi entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday and made startling accusations against the investigating officer, alleging that a personal vendetta was behind his arrest.

The accused vehemently denied any connection to the teenager’s death during his court testimony.

“I don’t know who the deceased is. I’ve never met or even seen her. I only heard about her when I was charged with her murder,” Mnisi testified before the court.

Defence strategy centres on surveillance evidence

Mnisi’s legal team is banking on security camera footage to establish his innocence, with the accused pointing to surveillance equipment in the vicinity where Fose was last seen alive.

He provided detailed testimony about his whereabouts on the day the teenager disappeared.

“It was Saturday. I went to Daveyton. When I came back, it was approximately past 7 to 8 in the evening,” Mnisi told the court, explaining that he had travelled to Daveyton alone on 31 May.

According to his testimony, he met friends in Daveyton after sharing his location with them and subsequently spent the night at his girlfriend’s residence.

Key witness testimony delayed

Wednesday’s court proceedings were expected to feature testimony from Mnisi’s girlfriend, Pinky Gantso, who was scheduled to corroborate his version of events regarding his whereabouts on the night of the murder.

However, this testimony has been delayed due to the defence’s announcement of new evidence.

Court proceedings revealed that Mnisi claims security footage exists around his residence that could link him to his stated location on the night in question.

Family seeks justice, calls for all involved to face consequences

Likhona Fose’s grandfather, Thozamile Mlenze, has expressed the family’s determination to see justice served and has called for all individuals involved in his granddaughter’s death to be brought to light.

“As the family, there is nothing we can add to the case; it is the law that will handle the killer. We cannot say whether it’s him or not,” Mlenze told the SABC News.

The grandfather believes multiple people were involved in the crime, stating: “A person cannot be killed by one person, we hope that those who were involved can also come to light. He was surely helped by other people.”

Mlenze emphasised that the family is awaiting the verdict and hoping that the perpetrator will be identified and brought to justice.

Regarding Mnisi’s girlfriend, Pinky, who is expected to testify, Mlenze acknowledged that while the family is unfamiliar with her, they are aware that she resides in the Durban Deep area.

He expressed the family’s desire to meet her, not out of animosity, but as a way to connect with her as a community member.

The murder case has been adjourned until 2 July for a further bail application, with the state indicating that new evidence has been discovered.

