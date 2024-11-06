‘Good Samaritans’ shot while assisting vehicle on Mpumalanga roadside

Victims were robbed of their own gun after being shot and police have warned motorists to consider their own safety before assisting others.

Two men have been shot after stopping alongside a stationary vehicle in the early hours of the morning.

The brothers were opened fire upon along the R40 near the Kruger National Park at roughly 2:30 am on Sunday.

Described as “good Samaritans” by police, the victims were reportedly familiar with the vehicle they had stopped to assist and were later robbed of their own firearm.

Roadside assistance

Police report that the victims stopped near the vehicle as they believed the occupants required assistance.

As soon as they had stopped, an unknown gunman opened fire on the men, wounding one in the lower body and the other in the back.

After sustaining gunshot wounds, the brothers were robbed, with the assailants taking a gun they had in their possession.

“They were robbed of one firearm. After the shooting and robbery, one of the victims managed to drive to the hospital for medical attention,” confirmed Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

“One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” confirmed Captain Nkosi.

Safety first

Should members of the public have any information on the shooting, they are urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi asked motorists to consider their own safety when attempting to assist others.

The acting commissioner urged community members to contact authorities first before placing themselves in potentially dangerous situations.

Man hit helping pedestrian

Meanwhile, a man was struck by a car earlier this year while trying to help a pedestrian allegedly struck by a taxi.

Getting out of another passing taxi, the man was struck while trying to move the pedestrian out of the road, reported by North Coast Courier.

Samantha Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue reported that both men had suffered critical injuries.

”Both patients, who are in their 30s, were stabilised at the scene and transported to the hospital under the care of advanced life support paramedics,” said Meyrick.

