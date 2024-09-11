One dead, police officer wounded in Durban shoot-out

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is being investigated.

The gun battle happened in Cato Manor, Durban, at about 1.30am on Wednesday morning. Picture: iStock

One person believed to be a suspect has been killed and a police officer was wounded in a shoot-out in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the gun battle took place in Cato Manor, Durban, at about 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel responded to the shooting incident to find the area cordoned off and multiple South African Police Services (SAPS) and security personnel in attendance.

Shootout

“Paramedics found that an alleged suspect had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene. They found a policeman who had been struck by a bullet in his bullet proof vest during the gun fight.

“Fortunately, the bullet was stopped, however, the patient was treated and transported to hospital for minor injuries,” Jamieson said.

The police will investigate the shooting.

CIT shoot-out

Last week, a gang of suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shoot-out with the police on the East Rand in Gauteng.

It is understood the shoot-out happened when the police approached the suspected robbers as they attempted to rob a cash vehicle.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said as law enforcement officials approached the area, a lookout was established for the robbers’ vehicle after the armed robbery of a G4S cash van.

“Members started looking for the suspects’ vehicle and spotted it driving recklessly. The members attempted to stop the suspects and the suspects immediately started shooting at the members. The members returned fire and the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a pole.

“Six suspects were fatally wounded and another suspect is in a serious condition. An AK47 rifle, four handguns and the cash trolley have been recovered. The vehicle the suspects were using was reported as stolen in Brooklyn,” Masondo said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said the shoot-out is only the beginning of police’s intensified approach to crime prevention in the province.

