Three suspects dead, three police officers wounded in multiple KZN shootouts

All three shootouts happened this week.

The police have been wounded and three suspects killed in three separate shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the first incident, two police officers are receiving medical attention at a hospital after they were shot and injured by a suspect during a shootout which happened in the Okhalweni area in Maphumulo in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is understood that police were searching for a suspect who was wanted for serious violent crimes including murder and cash-in-transit robberies when they received intelligence about his whereabouts.

Suspect opened fire

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said when officers pounced on him at the identified residence, the suspect refused to open the door.

“As soon police used minimum force to gain entry into the house, the suspect opened fire at the police, injuring two police officers. The other police officers returned fire and during the shootout, the suspect was fatally wounded.

“A firearm was found in his possession. The injured police officers, a captain and a warrant officer were taken to hospital where they are recovering,” Netshiunda said.

Durban shooting

In another incident which also happened in the early hours of Wednesday, police were acting on intelligence about a suspect who was wanted for a case of murder and attempted murder which he allegedly committed just after midnight earlier this month.

It is understood the suspect allegedly went to a block of flats on Mansel Road in Durban and shot at a couple who were sleeping in their room on the third floor.

Netshiunda said the man was declared dead at the scene whilst his female companion was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The couple’s three-year-old child survived the shooting unharmed. The suspect was traced to a shack in Cato Crest and when police arrived, the suspect opened fire and during the resultant shootout, he was fatally wounded.

“A firearm was found in his possession. A police officer was treated at the scene after he sustained a minor injury resulting from a bullet which went through his bullet-resistant vest,” Netshiunda said.

Hijacked taxi

In the third incident, Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of a minibus taxi which was hijacked in the Mariannhill area earlier this week.

“The driver was dumped on Edwin Swales Drive and police caught up with the hijacked minibus taxi on Cato Manor Road. Upon realising the presence of police officers, the passenger in the hijacked minibus taxi started shooting at the police and the police retaliated.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled whilst the passenger continued shooting at the police. He was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout. The suspect was found in possession of a firearm and a subsequent search in the vehicle led to the recovery of another firearm,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said a manhunt is ongoing for the suspect who evaded arrest.

