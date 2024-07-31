Five suspects wanted for string of murders and robberies dead in shootout with police in KZN

The suspects were cornered at a rented double-storied flat and when police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire

The latest gun battle took place in Cato Crest on Tuesday night. Pic: Saps

Five suspects wanted for a string of murders and business robbery cases were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the latest gun battle took place in Cato Crest on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a multidisciplinary team, comprising of members from various police units in KZN were tracking and tracing the whereabouts of the suspects.

Shootout

“The suspects were cornered at a rented double-storied flat on Standard Road in Cato Crest and when police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire towards the law enforcement officers through the windows.

“A shootout ensued and after the ceasefire, five suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. An AK47 assault rifle, three handguns and drugs were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the suspects were linked to various crimes

“The suspects had been positively linked with four counts of murder, 13 cases of business robbery and another case of carjacking which were committed in the Cato Manor and Durban Central policing precincts.

“No police officer was injured during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

Five suspects wanted for a string of murders and business robbery cases were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Cato Crest, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night. Photo: Saps. #KZNShootout #Police @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/noSB2wNrkQ — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 31, 2024

Deadly week

It’s been a deadly couple of weeks for criminals in KZN.

Last week, two suspects were killed in shootout with police in KZN on Friday morning.

“The two, who were members of the notorious West Gang, were cornered at a house in the Angola area of Amaoti in Inanda. They were wanted for at least four murder cases,” Netshiunda said.

Hours earlier, three suspects, wanted in connection with at least 10 cases of murder, were also shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Esikhaleni near Richards Bay.

Netshiunda said when officers announced their presence, the suspects opened fire, sparking a shootout which ended with the three suspects fatally wounded.

The shootout came a day after a suspected ATM bomber was also fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Esikhaleni in KZN.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi at the time said police have a mandate to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.

Mkhwanazi said if criminals cooperate with law enforcement, no shootouts will occur.

“In the past three months, we have arrested over 35,000 suspects who did not fight with the police. They will be taken through the justice system as our laws dictate.

“However those suspects who put the lives of police officers and residents in danger by resisting arrest through gunshots leave police with no option but to return fire in self-defence and neutralising the danger,” Mkhwanazi said.

