Multiple drug busts expose thriving trade across SA

31-year-old foreign national arrested in Evander with crystal meth, heroin, cash, and cellphones as 329 dealers nabbed in one week.

Multiple drug busts in the last month indicate the illegal drug trade in the country is still flourishing, despite many illegal foreigners fleeing the country following the recent March and March protests.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said in Mpumalanga, the unit arrested a 31-year-old foreign national following an intelligence-driven operation in Evander on Friday.

Multiple drug busts last month

He was expected to appear in the Evander Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Nkosi said the operation was conducted by members of the Secunda Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by the Secunda K9 unit, the Serious Investigations and Pursuit and Recovery unit and Secunda Crime Intelligence following information received on alleged drug dealing taking place at a house in Cordoba Street, Evander.

“Upon arrival, the members found the suspect inside the house and conducted a search of the premises.

“During the search, a black plastic bag containing suspected drugs was discovered. “The bag contained three bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing approximately 31 grams and two bags of heroin weighing approximately 46 grams.

“The drugs have an estimated street value of R14 650. In addition, R1 850 in cash and three cellphones were seized,” he said.

Results of March and March protests yet to be seen

The total value of the seized items was estimated at R20 000.

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department professor Witness Maluleke said the end result of the March and March movement’s protests is yet to be seen.

“Drug dealers still run our country and will continue to be reported. We cannot expect to witness a drug-free South Africa owing to the movement.

“Yes, foreigners are part of it, but solely blaming them is wrong. We are in denial and enemies of our own problems. We should improve as a country, escaping reality cannot help us.”

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said the problem is that the foreigners who fled were not all criminals.

Foreigners who fled not all criminals

Many of them were desperate people with families.

“They are trying to provide a safe home and food for their families,” said Van Graan.

“The drug trade in SA is a considerable problem that can only be solved with proactive police work… not by driving away foreigners.”

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said in one week, police apprehended 329 alleged drug dealers and 3 242 suspects for possession of drugs, between 27 July and 2 August.

“In addition, on 31 July, an intelligence-led operation resulted in the seizure of a consignment of cocaine worth an estimated R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

R28 million cocaine interception at OR Tambo

“The cargo arrived on a flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, when police, with support from customs officials and Menzies Aviation operational members, intercepted the drugs,” she added.

Last month, a 40-year-old accused, William Jonethen Pholman, made a brief appearance in the Kathu Regional Court on a charge of dealing in drugs after being apprehended receiving a parcel from Pretoria sent by courier.

Crystal meth, cat, mandrax tablets and two cellphones with a street value of R212 400 were confiscated.

Pholman was released on R1 000 bail and is expected to return to court on 9 September.