Operation Shanela: More than 300l of liquor, dagga and cigarettes confiscated in Tshwane

Tshwane accounted for almost 400 of the 15 000 Operation Shanela arrests recorded nationally by various police units.

Alcohol and drugs confiscated by police during Operation Shanela in Tshwane. Picture: X / @SAPoliceService

Operation Shanela’s momentum continues as police arrested more than 15 000 suspects last week nationally, with Tshwane police adding to the successes.

Tshwane District Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said this week that 369 suspects were apprehended during operations in the Mabopane and Loate policing precincts.

Arrests for a wide range of crimes

Van Dyk said the operation, led by District Commissioner of Tshwane Major-General Samuel Thine, saw detectives apprehended 298 individuals for serious offences.

The arrest included 117 arrests for gender-based violence, three in connection to murder, one arrest for attempted murder, 13 arrests linked to common robbery incidents and two arrests in connection with rape.

“During the operation, a total of 758 persons and 371 vehicles were searched. Ten vehicles tested to verify whether they were stolen while 99 Aarto [Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences] infringement notices were issued by traffic officials, totalling R50 450,” he added.

Additionally, 61 undocumented individuals were detained and awaiting legal processes for deportation.

Liquor and cigarettes confiscated in Tshwane

Van Dyk said police searched 27 premises, including five businesses and 12 liquor establishments which led to the closure of six non-compliant outlets.

Police confiscated 324 litres of liquor from sellers contravening the Liquor Act, as well as an electronic gambling machine.

“Another person was arrested for possession and dealing in illicit cigarettes when 600 cartons of illegal cigarettes, with a street value of R60 000 were found in his possession,” he said.

Van Dyk said three suspects were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs after he was found in possession of 203 Ziplock bags containing Dagga.

2 300 wanted suspects nabbed nationally

National police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said this week 15 871 suspects were arrested during the nationwide Operation Shanela between 9 and 15 December.

Mukhathi said 2 327 wanted suspects were arrested in connection to various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

“157 suspects were arrested for murder, majority of these suspects were arrested in the Eastern Cape (37), followed by Gauteng (28), and Western Cape (27).

“150 suspects were arrested for attempted murder, 2 249 suspects were arrested for assault GBH during this period and 264 drug dealers were arrested in the past week,” he said.

Mukhathi said 119 firearms were confiscated and 1 243 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated in the past week.

Among other successes, 87 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this week’s operations.

“Highlights of major take-downs and other successes include the following: A crime intelligence-driven operation led to the discovery and confiscation of R6 million worth of crystal meth found hidden in a wooden snooker pool table at OR Tambo International Airport,” Mukhathi concluded.

